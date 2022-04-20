BreakingNews
UPDATE: GDOT pushes Ga. 400 closure back a day
Study reveals how walking can help fight depression

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
We all know that regular exercise is good for the body. But regular physical activity — even something as low-impact as walking — can work wonders for mental health as well.

A new meta-analysis published in JAMA Psychiatry revealed that regular walking can dramatically lower the risk of depression.

Adults who walked two and a half hours per week — that’s the amount of “moderate-intensity aerobic activity” the CDC recommends — saw a 25% lower risk of depression compared to those who do not engage in regular exercise. Even walkers who didn’t meet the CDC goal saw real benefits, with those walking just half the recommended time lowering the risk of depression by 18%.

The CDC recommends varying amounts and types of exercise, depending on the age and physical ability of the person.

“Even just walking just three times a week seems to give people better mental health than not exercising at all,” Adam Chekroud, one of the study’s authors and an assistant professor of psychiatry at Yale University, told CNN.

“Our findings therefore have important new implications for health practitioners making lifestyle recommendations, especially to inactive individuals who may perceive the current recommended target as unrealistic,” the study’s wrote in JAMA.

From improving mental health to losing weight and sleeping better, making an effort to go for regular walks can make a real difference in overall health.

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

March 15, 2022 Atlanta: Atlanta Mayor, Andre Dickens (right) Police Chief, Chief Rodney Bryant (left) exit the press conference after talking about how AtlantaÕs homicide detectives have made arrests in 72% of this yearÕs killings on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Speaking at a joint news conference at AtlantaÕs public safety headquarters, Mayor Andre Dickens and Chief Rodney Bryant also vowed to hire more police officers and double down on efforts to curb street racing across the city. Atlanta police have investigated 33 homicides since the start of the year, up from 24 through this time last year, records show. But homicide investigators have made arrests in about three quarters of those cases, Dickens said, praising the department for Òcracking down on violent crime.Ó ÒI want to stress to the would-be offenders out there that if you think you want to commit a crime in this city, you might want to think again,Ó Dickens said. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

