Study reveals how walking can help fight depression

A new meta-analysis published in JAMA Psychiatry revealed that regular walking can dramatically lower the risk of depression.

Adults who walked two and a half hours per week — that’s the amount of “moderate-intensity aerobic activity” the CDC recommends — saw a 25% lower risk of depression compared to those who do not engage in regular exercise. Even walkers who didn’t meet the CDC goal saw real benefits, with those walking just half the recommended time lowering the risk of depression by 18%.