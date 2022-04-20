Study reveals how walking can help fight depression

We all know that regular exercise is good for the body. But regular physical activity — even something as low-impact as walking — can work wonders for mental health as well.
A new meta-analysis published in JAMA Psychiatry revealed that regular walking can dramatically lower the risk of depression.
Adults who walked two and a half hours per week — that’s the amount of “moderate-intensity aerobic activity” the CDC recommends — saw a 25% lower risk of depression compared to those who do not engage in regular exercise. Even walkers who didn’t meet the CDC goal saw real benefits, with those walking just half the recommended time lowering the risk of depression by 18%.
The CDC recommends varying amounts and types of exercise, depending on the age and physical ability of the person.
“Even just walking just three times a week seems to give people better mental health than not exercising at all,” Adam Chekroud, one of the study’s authors and an assistant professor of psychiatry at Yale University, told CNN.
“Our findings therefore have important new implications for health practitioners making lifestyle recommendations, especially to inactive individuals who may perceive the current recommended target as unrealistic,” the study’s wrote in JAMA.
From improving mental health to losing weight and sleeping better, making an effort to go for regular walks can make a real difference in overall health.
