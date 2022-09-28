A weekend in Savannah

When you’ve had enough history, head to the beach on Tybee Island. The 30-minute drive takes you over the inland marshes to the throwback beach town. Paid parking is plentiful and recently added changing booths along Strand Avenue make getting in and out of your wet swimsuit easy if you’re traveling back to the city. The Tybee Beach Pavilion and Pier is a great place to grab a snack, cold drink, and use the bathroom. At the end of the pier, you can try your hand at fishing (or watch others cast their lines) and see incredible views of the beach and Atlantic Ocean. The pier is also a beautiful place to visit at night.

For a more substantial meal, get a hearty southern breakfast at Sunrise (sunrisesavannah.com) on Butler Avenue and if you need souvenirs, Tybrisa Street is full of shops selling T-shirts, magnets, and other beach essentials.

If you’re hungry after the beach, be sure to stop at The Crab Shack (thecrabshack.com) on your way back to Savannah. Overlooking the water, the big outdoor dining area is shaded with trees and the seafood is unmatched. Get a big sampler platter (shrimp, snow crab, mussels, and crawfish) or if seafood isn’t your thing, they have delicious barbecue as well. Be sure to stop at the lagoon to feed the baby alligators while you wait for a table, Before I left, I also wanted to see inside one of Savannah’s most beautiful buildings, the 19th-century neo-gothic Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist (savannahcathedral.org). Located on Lafayette Square, its twin spires are visible on the city skyline, and you can hear its bells ringing out over the historic district. I attended a surprisingly full Saturday evening mass and had the chance to look around the cathedral. Find out more about visiting Georgia’s first city at visitsavannah.com.

