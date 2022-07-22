Georgia lighthouses stand as icons of the state’s rich maritime heritage

Combined Shape Caption Tybee Island Light is 145 feet tall. Credit: Atlanta Senior Life Credit: Atlanta Senior Life Combined Shape Caption Tybee Island Light is 145 feet tall. Credit: Atlanta Senior Life Credit: Atlanta Senior Life

Tybee Island Light

At the mouth of the Savannah River is the Tybee Island Light, Georgia’s oldest lighthouse — and tallest at 145 feet tall. The striking black-and-white tower remains one of America’s most intact lighthouses, with all its historic support structures — including lighthouse keepers’ cottages — still on site. The lighthouse and museum are maintained by the Tybee Island Historical Society and open to the public.

Combined Shape Caption Cockspur Island Lighthouse, made of Savannah gray brick, is Georgia’s smallest lighthouse. Credit: Atlanta Senior Life Credit: Atlanta Senior Life Combined Shape Caption Cockspur Island Lighthouse, made of Savannah gray brick, is Georgia’s smallest lighthouse. Credit: Atlanta Senior Life Credit: Atlanta Senior Life

Cockspur Island Lighthouse

The 46-foot-tall Cockspur Island Lighthouse, sitting on a tiny isle two miles south of Tybee Light, is Georgia’s smallest lighthouse. Made of Savannah gray brick, the current structure was built in 1857 to mark the Savannah River’s south Channel. No longer functional, it’s now a part of the Fort Pulaski National Monument on Tybee, managed by the National Park Service. It’s closed to the public, but good views of it can be had from an overlook trail at the national monument.

Combined Shape Caption The 100-foot-tall Sapelo Island Lighthouse was built in 1905. Credit: Atlanta Senior Life Credit: Atlanta Senior Life Combined Shape Caption The 100-foot-tall Sapelo Island Lighthouse was built in 1905. Credit: Atlanta Senior Life Credit: Atlanta Senior Life

Sapelo Island Lighthouse

With bold red and white stripes, the 100-foot-tall Sapelo Island Lighthouse is perhaps Georgia’s most beautiful light. Built in 1905, it replaced a previous structure damaged by hurricanes and the Civil War. By 1934, with ship traffic in the area declining to a trickle, the Sapelo Light was deactivated. It has been fully restored and is open to the public through special tours.

Combined Shape Caption The so-called Range Front Light is one of the few structures of its kind that remains in the US. Credit: Atlanta Senior Life Credit: Atlanta Senior Life Combined Shape Caption The so-called Range Front Light is one of the few structures of its kind that remains in the US. Credit: Atlanta Senior Life Credit: Atlanta Senior Life

Range Front Light

Near the Sapelo lighthouse is another light, a so-called Range Front Light, one of few such structures remaining in the country. Although it’s not considered a lighthouse itself, mariners used it with the Sapelo Light to position their ships and plot a safe course into the harbor.

Combined Shape Caption The 104-foot-tall St. Simons Island Lighthouse is an 1872 replacement for the one destroyed during the Civil War. Credit: Atlanta Senior Life Credit: Atlanta Senior Life Combined Shape Caption The 104-foot-tall St. Simons Island Lighthouse is an 1872 replacement for the one destroyed during the Civil War. Credit: Atlanta Senior Life Credit: Atlanta Senior Life

St. Simons Island Lighthouse

The original St. Simons Island Lighthouse was destroyed during the Civil War and replaced in 1872 with the current 104-foot-tall tower. The beautiful lighthouse was electrified in 1934 and automated in 1953. Maintained by the Coastal Georgia Historical Society, it’s still operational and open to the public.

Combined Shape Caption A portion of Little Cumberland Island Lighthouse is viewable from the south end of Jekyll Island. Credit: Atlanta Senior Life Credit: Atlanta Senior Life Combined Shape Caption A portion of Little Cumberland Island Lighthouse is viewable from the south end of Jekyll Island. Credit: Atlanta Senior Life Credit: Atlanta Senior Life

Little Cumberland Island Lighthouse

The 60-foot-tall Little Cumberland Island Lighthouse was built in 1838 to mark the entrance to St. Andrews Sound and the Satilla River in Camden County. Later deactivated, it and the surrounding area are now privately owned and closed to the public. However, the top half of the lighthouse can be seen from Jekyll Island’s south end.

