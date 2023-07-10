A stomach ache could be a sign of a potentially fatal blood clot

Life
By
28 minutes ago
X
Sometimes a simple stomach ache isn’t so simple

“New Amsterdam” actor Tyler Labine recently revealed that a blood clot landed him in the hospital for three days.

Describing the event on his Instagram, Labine revealed that the pain started a few days prior to his admission. Initially he thought he’d come down “with a tummy ache” and “tried to sleep it off.” But that simple stomach ache turned out to be a blood clot in Labine’s intestines and liver.

“Slow recovery but I’m here with my family supporting me and my lovely girlfriend Martha taking care of me,” he said. “Im counting my blessings and just possibly reassessing what’s really important to me in this life,” he wrote on the post.

The Cleveland Clinic describes bloods clots as “a semi-solid mass of blood cells and other substances that form in your blood vessels,” and while clotting is intended to stop bleeding, it can be deadly when clots form in blood vessels themselves.

ExploreIs coconut oil good for your hair?

According to WebMD, a stomach ache isn’t the only symptom that could indicate an issue with a fatal blood clot.

Heart clot symptoms:

  • severe pain in your chest and arm
  • sweating
  • trouble breathing

Lung clot symptoms:

  • shortness of breath or breathing
  • chest pain, coughing
  • sweating and dizziness

Brian clots symptoms:

  • problems with your vision or speech
  • experiencing a seizure
  • a general feeling of weakness
ExploreYour body may show subtle signs you have high cholesterol

Belly clot symptoms:

  • nausea or vomiting
  • severe pain in your belly, which may be worse after you eat
  • diarrhea
  • bloody stools
  • a bloated feeling

Kidney clot symptoms:

  • pain in the side of your belly, legs, or thighs
  • blood in your urine
  • fever
  • nausea or vomiting
  • high blood pressure
  • sudden severe leg swelling
  • trouble breathing

According to Healthline, the risk of blood clots forming is increased by obesity, poor health habits, cancers, sitting still for long periods of time and family history. It’s important to pay attention to your body and seek professional help if experiencing any clot-related symptoms.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

The Jolt: Boon or bust? Georgia Republicans clash over EVs 2h ago

UPDATE: Man accused of shooting Gwinnett DA investigator turns himself in
10m ago

Credit: HANDOUT

EXCLUSIVE: Jermaine Dupri, Drake create doc about Atlanta strip club Magic City
3h ago

Credit: Larkin House

OPINION: Cobb teacher facing firing shows culture war siege of classrooms
3h ago

Credit: Larkin House

OPINION: Cobb teacher facing firing shows culture war siege of classrooms
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

From frosts to drenching rain, Georgia farmers battle extreme weather
1h ago
The Latest

Drake latest performer to be hit by hurled object. What’s going on?
Wild Georgia: July is the year at high noon
Blueberries added to ‘Dirty Dozen’ list of foods with most pesticides
Featured

Credit: TNS

HGTV is making our homes boring and us sad, one study says
43m ago
Fried throws 35 pitches in rehab start for Gwinnett
19h ago
A special Braves All-Star keepsake section coming Sunday in the AJC
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top