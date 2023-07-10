A stomach ache could be a sign of a potentially fatal blood clot

“New Amsterdam” actor Tyler Labine recently revealed that a blood clot landed him in the hospital for three days.
Describing the event on his Instagram, Labine revealed that the pain started a few days prior to his admission. Initially he thought he’d come down “with a tummy ache” and “tried to sleep it off.” But that simple stomach ache turned out to be a blood clot in Labine’s intestines and liver.
“Slow recovery but I’m here with my family supporting me and my lovely girlfriend Martha taking care of me,” he said. “Im counting my blessings and just possibly reassessing what’s really important to me in this life,” he wrote on the post.
The Cleveland Clinic describes bloods clots as “a semi-solid mass of blood cells and other substances that form in your blood vessels,” and while clotting is intended to stop bleeding, it can be deadly when clots form in blood vessels themselves.
According to WebMD, a stomach ache isn’t the only symptom that could indicate an issue with a fatal blood clot.
Heart clot symptoms:
- severe pain in your chest and arm
- sweating
- trouble breathing
Lung clot symptoms:
- shortness of breath or breathing
- chest pain, coughing
- sweating and dizziness
Brian clots symptoms:
- problems with your vision or speech
- experiencing a seizure
- a general feeling of weakness
Belly clot symptoms:
- nausea or vomiting
- severe pain in your belly, which may be worse after you eat
- diarrhea
- bloody stools
- a bloated feeling
Kidney clot symptoms:
- pain in the side of your belly, legs, or thighs
- blood in your urine
- fever
- nausea or vomiting
- high blood pressure
- sudden severe leg swelling
- trouble breathing
According to Healthline, the risk of blood clots forming is increased by obesity, poor health habits, cancers, sitting still for long periods of time and family history. It’s important to pay attention to your body and seek professional help if experiencing any clot-related symptoms.
