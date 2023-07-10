A stomach ache could be a sign of a potentially fatal blood clot

“New Amsterdam” actor Tyler Labine recently revealed that a blood clot landed him in the hospital for three days.

Describing the event on his Instagram, Labine revealed that the pain started a few days prior to his admission. Initially he thought he’d come down “with a tummy ache” and “tried to sleep it off.” But that simple stomach ache turned out to be a blood clot in Labine’s intestines and liver.

“Slow recovery but I’m here with my family supporting me and my lovely girlfriend Martha taking care of me,” he said. “Im counting my blessings and just possibly reassessing what’s really important to me in this life,” he wrote on the post.

The Cleveland Clinic describes bloods clots as “a semi-solid mass of blood cells and other substances that form in your blood vessels,” and while clotting is intended to stop bleeding, it can be deadly when clots form in blood vessels themselves.

According to WebMD, a stomach ache isn’t the only symptom that could indicate an issue with a fatal blood clot.

Heart clot symptoms:

severe pain in your chest and arm

sweating

trouble breathing

Lung clot symptoms:

shortness of breath or breathing

chest pain, coughing

sweating and dizziness

Brian clots symptoms:

problems with your vision or speech

experiencing a seizure

a general feeling of weakness

Belly clot symptoms:

nausea or vomiting

severe pain in your belly, which may be worse after you eat

diarrhea

bloody stools

a bloated feeling

Kidney clot symptoms:

pain in the side of your belly, legs, or thighs

blood in your urine

fever

nausea or vomiting

high blood pressure

sudden severe leg swelling

trouble breathing

According to Healthline, the risk of blood clots forming is increased by obesity, poor health habits, cancers, sitting still for long periods of time and family history. It’s important to pay attention to your body and seek professional help if experiencing any clot-related symptoms.