Your body may show subtle signs you have high cholesterol

Cholesterol, a waxy substance from the liver and the foods we consume, can lead to serious health problems. There are subtle signs to look for when it comes to having high cholesterol.

Of course, chest pains, diabetes and pain while walking are all signs of severely high cholesterol. But your limbs especially can present other signs to indicate you might have high cholesterol.

Among the signs are:

Experiencing heaviness in the legs

Cold feet

Changes in skin color

Slower wound healing

“Inflammation is the main cause of heart disease and is what makes cholesterol dangerous. Inflammation can arise from poor diet” explained Mark Hyman, MD, in The Cholesterol Solution.

While cholesterol has negative connotations, it’s not all bad. After all, the body does need cholesterol in order to “build cells and make vitamins and other hormones.” It also helps make up the coating that protects our nerves, and it’s the precursor to bile salts, which our body uses to break down fats.

But it’s the plaque formed by excess cholesterol in the bloodstream that can harm the body by narrowing arteries, which can lead to heart attacks and strokes.

Monitoring your cholesterol levels regularly can help decrease the risk of cholesterol buildup.