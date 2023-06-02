BreakingNews
Atlanta school board won’t extend Superintendent Lisa Herring’s contract
X

A ‘humbled’ Dolly Parton adds three new Guinness World Records for an even 10

Life
By Astrid Kayembe, Los Angeles Times
44 minutes ago

As if she couldn’t be more legendary, Dolly Parton has broken three more Guinness World Records.

On Wednesday, the international record keeper held a ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee, to recognize the 77-year-old’s latest achievements as a woman in the country music genre.

ExploreDolly Parton says she hopes Elvis and Lisa Marie are ‘up there being happy together’

“I am humbled every time I receive a new Guinness World Record title,” the “Jolene” singer said, according to a statement Guinness released Wednesday. “I share these three new honors with my fans, who have allowed me to enjoy such a long career.”

The “9 to 5″ singer graciously accepted her latest recognition and her humility was yet again on display. In 2021, the Tennessean and philanthropist famously turned down a proposal in her home state for a statue to be made in her honor. And in 2022, she declined (but eventually accepted) her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Parton has now broken her own record for the longest span of No. 1 hits on the U.S. top country album chart (female), Guinness announced Wednesday. Her most recent Billboard chart-topper, “A Holly Dolly Christmas,”gave her a span of No. 1 songs lasting 43 years and 156 days. Parton is now third behind Johnny Cash and Merle Haggard, and ahead of Reba McEntire and Shania Twain.

The “I Will Always Love You” singer-songwriter also broke the record for most studio albums released by a female country singer. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter has released 65 albums between her 1967 album “Hello, Dolly” and her 2022 album “Run, Rose, Run.”

Her third recognition breaks the record for most top 10 entries on Billboard’s U.S. top country albums chart (female) . Parton’s first appearance in the top 10 was with Porter Wagoner on " Just Between You and Me” in 1968 when the song peaked at No. 8. Parton’s 2022 album “Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection” was her 48th top 10 entry on Billboard’s country albums chart.

“Celebrating the longevity and success of Dolly Parton’s remarkable career with three more Guinness World Records titles was incredible,” adjudicator Michael Empric said in an announcement released by Guinness.

ExplorePHOTOS: Dolly Parton through the years

The additions bring her world record count up to 10, including the following previous records:

  • Most decades with a top 20 hit on the U.S. hot country songs chart
  • Most No. 1 hits on the U.S. hot country songs chart by a female artist
  • Most decades on the U.S. hot country songs chart (female)
  • Most hits on the U.S. hot country songs chart by a female artist
  • Longest span of No.1 hits on the U.S. hot country songs chart
  • First country singer to be nominated for an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony (EGOT)
  • Most Grammy nominations for a female country artist

About the Author

Astrid Kayembe
Editors' Picks

EXCLUSIVE: Rick Ross focuses on ‘bigger picture’ amid car show controversy1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Slim pickings: Peach crop wiped out across much of Georgia
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

YSL Trial: Courtroom deputy arrested days after attorney’s laptop seized
4m ago

Credit: TNS

35,000-plus Georgians could lose insurance as Friday Health goes broke
6h ago

Credit: TNS

35,000-plus Georgians could lose insurance as Friday Health goes broke
6h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

‘Happy they were located’: 3 kids missing overnight in NW Atlanta found safe
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Kali Thomas Photography.

Hartwell Pride sparks tensions between gay community, churches
4h ago
Halle Bailey’s body double shares behind-the-scenes moments from ‘The Little Mermaid’
5h ago
The power to change equals a shift in paradigm
5h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Hundreds of CNN alum bid farewell to CNN Center in Atlanta
7h ago
Opinion: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter were ahead of their time
‘Dawn chorus’ from songbirds brings joy at daybreak
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top