Dolly Parton says she hopes Elvis and Lisa Marie are ‘up there being happy together’

“Priscilla, I know how sad you must be. May God comfort you at this time,” Parton wrote in her statement. “Elvis, I know how happy you must be to finally have her home and to have her back with you. Lisa Marie, may you rest in peace. We all love all of you.”

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the country music legend explained her decision to pay tribute via Instagram and said that she hasn’t gotten a chance yet to speak privately with Priscilla Presley — who “has been overwhelmed with all this” and “knows we’re all with her.”

“I just wanted to send our sympathies because I can only imagine,” Parton told ET. “That’s her only child, was Elvis’ only child. But I knew that he’d be waiting for her, and ... we all love that family ... and just wish them the best.”