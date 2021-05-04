7 can’t-miss Cinco de Mayo food and drink deals

Bahama Breeze

Bahama Breeze regularly has “island hours” — or happy hours — from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday. There are also late-night island hours from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday. It’s available for dine-in only.

Chili’s

The grill and bar will celebrate by offering five of its most popular drinks for $5 Wednesday at participating restaurants. They include the Presidente Margarita, Cheers to Patrón, Cuervo Blue and Frose ‘ritas and select draft imports. You can also order the deals to-go.

Chili’s is also hiding 25 piñatas in cities across the nation, including Atlanta, with its “Hide and Cinco” scavenger hunt. Starting at 5 a.m. Wednesday, the restaurant will release a code word on Twitter and Instagram to unlock the piñata once it’s found. Each piñata contains a $500 Chili’s gift card and exclusive brand merchandise. The first five participants to find the five piñatas in each participating state and say the code word correctly to the on-site Chili’s ambassador wins.

Chipotle

Through the second iteration of its trivia game, Chipotle is giving out buy one, get one free offers. Fans who wish to put their knowledge of the Mexican grill to the test can press their luck with Chipotle IQ every day this week. On Wednesday, Chipotle will give away five more limited-edition $500 Chipotle gift cards on Instagram.

Hobnob Halcyon

It’s not too late to purchase tickets to Hobnob’s Cinco De Mayo Party at Halcyon Alpharetta. Tickets are $5 online and $10 at the door. Guests can also stop by Hobnob’s Brookhaven, Atlantic Station and Perimeter locations and enjoy three taco specials for $4.50.

Johnny’s Hideaway

The spot touted as Atlanta’s only nightclub for big kids is offering $5 house Hideaway margaritas, complimentary chips and salsa and a $10 taco plate. Since Cinco de Mayo falls on Wednesday — ladies’ night — Johnny’s will give ladies a free drink from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Plus, all Ketel One cocktails are $8 until closing time.

Tin Lizzy’s Cantina

Through May 8, the self-described “FlexMex” restaurant will offer drink specials including $5 Herradura margaritas, $3 Tecate Light cans and $3 Dos Equis Ambar cans. You can also order a Cinco Party Pack for pick-up through the morning of May 5 until 2 p.m. Pre-order online.