$6 million equestrian estate hits the market on Chattahoochee River

For $6,500,000, you can reside on 8 acres of pristine landscaping at 4571 Columns Drive SE where your horses can roam and you’ll have quick access to Atlanta.

This 12,267 square foot Chattahoochee River home features a five-stall barn, paddock, 5 pastures, riding arena, private pond with dock, pool, playground, an abundant greenhouse, gazebo, bridge and a separate caretaker’s cottage.