$6 million equestrian estate hits the market on Chattahoochee River

It’s not every day that you can find a sprawling equestrian estate mere minutes from the city, but if that’s what you’re in the market for, now’s your chance to own it.
For $6,500,000, you can reside on 8 acres of pristine landscaping at 4571 Columns Drive SE where your horses can roam and you’ll have quick access to Atlanta.
This 12,267 square foot Chattahoochee River home features a five-stall barn, paddock, 5 pastures, riding arena, private pond with dock, pool, playground, an abundant greenhouse, gazebo, bridge and a separate caretaker’s cottage.
Despite being built in 1986, the home is updated with modern touches including a new chef’s kitchen that has a separate butler’s pantry and walk-in pantry. It’s also fully equipped with smart home features that are supported by a generator.
The main bedroom is on the first floor, affording privacy to the homeowner. Meanwhile, six huge bedrooms with ensuite baths are on the second floor. Two of the secondary bedrooms have access with a backstair case, so it’s ideal for hosting relatives or for a live-in nanny.
Still, that’s not all.
Entertain guests on the third floor at the built-in bar. They’ll have access to a half bathroom on the same floor, too.
Ample space exists for your vehicles with a three-car garage. There’s also a two-level caretaker’s cottage, which has a full bath and a two-car garage that’s presently being used as a workspace. It doesn’t have to stay that way, though — it could also be renovated as a separate home office or studio space accessible from a secondary service entrance.
Listing by Harvin Greene of Dorsey Alston Realtors.
Photos by Lance Bryant.