These media rooms are perfect for cozying up this holiday season

If you’re planning to spend more time at home with family than usual this holiday season due to the pandemic, a media room might be just what you need. With unfinished or unused basement space, a media room could serve as the perfect addition to your home.
Every week, the AJC’s Private Quarters takes you inside some of metro Atlanta’s most beautiful homes. And with the excitement of watching holiday movies with family and friends upon us, we’re taking a look at some of the media rooms we’ve featured in the past.
If you’re lucky enough to already have a media room in your home then the tips below may help you spruce it up and add better flow. After all, a media room is the perfect space to relax and enjoy time with family.
One of the first things to consider when planning your entertainment space is sound. According to Houzz, ideally, you would want to add recessed speakers into your ceiling or walls. This is key if you want your room to have true surround sound and it also gets rid of any exposed wires that can hinder your design. If this isn’t an option for your home, consider choosing speakers that have more of a design aesthetic and fit nicely with the overall theme.
“Homeowners are increasingly opting for wireless speakers or simulated surround from a ‘sound bar’ that sits below your TV,” according to HGTV. “Both are nice aesthetic solutions, but beware of quality, which can vary wildly from model to model.”
You want your family and other guests to be comfortable so seating is crucial. “Great seating can make or break a media room,” writes Houzz. “The key is making sure everyone has an equally good view of the television — sectionals often accomplish this while providing ample space.”
And the last element is to optimize your space in order to perfect the acoustics. The best way to do this is to consider all of the surfaces in the room and how they will impact sound. “In terms of surfaces, materials like tile and hardwood are not ideal because they bounce sound around the room,” says HGTV. “Opt for absorptive surfaces, such as carpet, to prevent the room from sounding like a basketball court.”
If you don’t want to cover your beautiful hardwood floors with carpet to perfect the sound, then Houzz recommends adding an area rug to the space to help with the acoustics. You’ll also want to consider fabric wall covers and the types of blinds you are using.