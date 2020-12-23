These media rooms are perfect for cozying up this holiday season

You want your family and other guests to be comfortable so seating is crucial. “Great seating can make or break a media room,” writes Houzz. “The key is making sure everyone has an equally good view of the television — sectionals often accomplish this while providing ample space.”

And the last element is to optimize your space in order to perfect the acoustics. The best way to do this is to consider all of the surfaces in the room and how they will impact sound. “In terms of surfaces, materials like tile and hardwood are not ideal because they bounce sound around the room,” says HGTV. “Opt for absorptive surfaces, such as carpet, to prevent the room from sounding like a basketball court.”

If you don’t want to cover your beautiful hardwood floors with carpet to perfect the sound, then Houzz recommends adding an area rug to the space to help with the acoustics. You’ll also want to consider fabric wall covers and the types of blinds you are using.