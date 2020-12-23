Glimpse this $1 million furnished condo in the heart of Buckhead

Luxury in the center of upscale malls and tree-lined streets can be yours if you have $1 million to spare for a Buckhead highrise.
The condo at the Waldorf Astoria Residences is fully furnished and filled with all the comforts you’d want and more. You can see it near Lenox Square at 3376 Peachtree Rd NE Unit 40A.
After stepping into the foyer, a massive great room complete with a fireplace greets you. Dine privately in a separate dining room or enjoy a meal in the expansive eat-in kitchen, which is complete with up-to-date fixtures, finishes and appliances, including a gas stove. There’s also a hidden walk-in pantry, so there’s plenty of space for you to stock up on the essentials.
In need of some quiet time? You can escape to the separate den and enjoy a good book.
If you prefer to relax outdoors, a balcony offers a haven to get away along with views of the heart of Buckhead.
Of course, you can always retreat to the primary room, the bath of which features the most exquisite tile details and finishes. No need to worry about sharing a space as there are a second bedroom and 3 bathrooms, one of which is a half bath.
The amenities at the Waldorf Astoria Residences are unparalleled and include room service, valet, a spa, gym, restaurant, a doorman and a 24/7 concierge.
“Whether it’s the doorman at the private residential entrance or the chef willing to prepare a private meal in the residence, an entire hotel staff is available to assist homeowners with a level of service that is unique to Waldorf Astoria,” the amenities page stated.
Listing by Jeffrey Taylor Johnson.
Photos by iMoto.