Glimpse this $1 million furnished condo in the heart of Buckhead

The condo at the Waldorf Astoria Residences is fully furnished and filled with all the comforts you’d want and more. You can see it near Lenox Square at 3376 Peachtree Rd NE Unit 40A.

After stepping into the foyer, a massive great room complete with a fireplace greets you. Dine privately in a separate dining room or enjoy a meal in the expansive eat-in kitchen, which is complete with up-to-date fixtures, finishes and appliances, including a gas stove. There’s also a hidden walk-in pantry, so there’s plenty of space for you to stock up on the essentials.