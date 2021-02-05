5 ways to score big with a virtual Super Bowl party

This Sunday, football — and party — fans across the country will tune in for the Super Bowl. If you’re a true team player, you’ll be doing this at home with only your family or people you know who haven’t been exposed to the coronavirus.
That doesn’t mean you can’t have fun. You had Thanksgiving and Christmas to hone your Zoom skills, and those can be suited up for the big game.
Here are five ways to enjoy Super Bowl Sunday with friends and family while never leaving your house.
Planning
If a member of your team has a paid Zoom account, have them set up the viewing and send out the invitations. Unlike the holidays, Zoom hasn’t removed its 40-minute limit. Paid accounts get longer meetings, however. If everyone is a free agent, so to speak, set up a few sessions: first half, halftime and second half.
Food
Let’s be honest ... the real MVP of the Super Bowl is usually the food. There are so many ways you can incorporate food into your virtual party.
First, everyone can share their favorite game day recipe. Dip, pizza and wings are always in the lineup, but don’t forget about desserts. You can also have a competition to see who can make the most creative dish, then vote on them before the game starts.
If you can hold out until halftime, have a competition to see who can eat the most wings.
Decor
If your team is playing, go wild — jerseys, face paint, banners. If you’re just tuning in because everyone else is, then decorate with generic football banners, T-shirts, cups and plates.
Amazon and Party City are just two places to find lots of decorations, from cake toppers to trophy replicas. You can also easily make your own. Gather the kids and create pompoms, a no-sew table runner or foam footballs to hang up.
Games
You won’t need shoulder pads or a helmet to play games during your virtual party. Before the game begins, try a round of football trivia. You can make up your own questions, or use these from the website Useful Trivia. And no party would be complete without commercial bingo. You can create your own cards or order them online and download them.
You can also order cards from Etsy and have everyone download them.
Halftime show
Yes, the Weeknd is the official halftime entertainer this year, but that doesn’t mean you and your friends can’t get in on the action. Set up halftime karaoke and have each person or group perform a song, then vote for the best performance. The winner can have bragging rights for a year, or maybe even a trophy.