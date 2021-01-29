Score these 7 food deals, freebies on Super Bowl Sunday

Applebee’s is offering free wings to customers who would like to enjoy the neighborhood grille from home. Without leaving the couch, guests can receive 40 free Boneless Wings with every Applebee’s To Go or Delivery order of $40. Use the promo code BIGGAME. The restaurant is also offering free delivery on Feb. 7.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings has freebie available all based on how the Feb. 7 battle between the Chiefs and the Buccaneers ends. If the game goes into overtime, Buffalo Wild Wings will give all customers one free order of traditional or boneless wings at any participating U.S. or Canada location. Patrons can visit those participating locations between 4 and 8 p.m. (local time) locations on Feb. 12, 2021, to redeem the free wings.

Krystals

If you have more than wings on the brain, Krystals has a 10 out of 10 deal for Game Day weekend. The Georgia-based franchise is promoting the 10-10-10 deals, which is ten Krystals plus ten Wings for just $10 between Feb. 6 through Feb 8. That deal is valid at the drive-thru and on the third-party delivery apps DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grub Hub.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster has a deal in store for those who want to complement the gridiron grit with a fresh catch. From Monday, Feb. 1 through Feb. 7, Red Lobster is offering Big Game Bundles, which include free cans of Pepsi for to-go and delivery orders, with a choice of three seafood favorites, two large sides, eight Cheddar Bay Biscuits and a Pepsi 4-pack for $46.99. The Ultimate Big Game Bundle includes Maine lobster tails, snow crab, shrimp scampi, Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, two large sides, eight Cheddar Bay Biscuits and a Pepsi 4-pack for $110.99.

Hooters

Hooters has double the game day deals on Super Bowl Sunday. Patrons can pre-order $60 or more between now and Feb. 6 and get $10 off when you ordering on the Hooters app and using the BIGGAME promo code. For those looking to feed the whole squad, the Hooters MVP Bundle might do the drink with 42 wings and choice of two sides for $39.99.

Domino’s

Domino’s will be ready to deliver when fans have hankering for pepperoni, cheese or some of their famous wings as they watch each quarter on Feb. 7.

“Super Bowl Sunday is all about football and friends, and a hot pizza brought right to their door is just what TV-bound fans want,” said Holly Ryan, Domino’s Pizza spokesperson, said in a statement. “Speed makes for a winning team on the field and in our stores, and our team is ready to deliver.”

Pizza and football fanatics can take advantage of a number of deals on game day. Check here for coupons.

TGI Fridays

Going for the big score, TGI Fridays has discounts in its playbook as well. All Family Meal Bundles and Platters for online and to-go orders will be 25% off between Feb. 5 and Feb. 7. That deal includes popular dishes like like the Whiskey-Glazed Sliders, Fried Chicken & Shrimp Bundle and more. Use the code HOMETEAM on when placing the order.