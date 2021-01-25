X

20 straight years of Super Bowl Bulldogs

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) runs from Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde (23) during the first half of the AFC championship game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (Jeff Roberson/AP)

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Through 54 Super Bowls, the Georgia Bulldogs have had nearly 100 players on title-game team rosters.

A player from the state of Georgia has been in most every Super Bowl (except Super Bowl II). The 2021 game between Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs, however, marks the 20th consecutive year at least one former University of Georgia Bulldog has been on the roster of a team contending for the NFL title.

Thirty-five former Bulldogs total have won the title. Here’s a look at the last 20 games and a Bulldogs who’s who:

Super Bowl 55 (2021)

Mecole Hardman, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Super Bowl 54 (2020)

Mecole Hardman, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Super Bowl 53 (2019)

David Andrews, C, New England Patriots

Todd Gurley, RB, L.A. Rams

Sony Michel, RB, New England

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) finds a hole in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com)
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) finds a hole in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton

Credit: Curtis Compton

Super Bowl 52 (2018)

David Andrews, C, New England

Super Bowl 51 (2017)

David Andrews, C, New England

Malcolm Mitchell, WR, New England

Super Bowl 50 (2016)

Thomas Davis, LB, Carolina Panthers

Charles Johnson, DE, Carolina

Super Bowl XLIX (2015)

Demarcus Dobbs, DE, Seattle Seahawks

Denver Broncos' Champ Bailey, left, speaks with quarterback Peyton Manning before the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2014, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Denver Broncos' Champ Bailey, left, speaks with quarterback Peyton Manning before the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2014, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: Paul Sancya

Credit: Paul Sancya

Super Bowl XLVIII (2014)

Champ Bailey, DB, Denver Broncos

Chris Clemons, DE, Seattle

Super Bowl XLVII (2013)

DeAngelo Tyson, DE, Baltimore Ravens

Super Bowl XLVI (2012)

Danny Ware, RB, New York Giants

Super Bowl XLV (2011)

Hines Ward, Pittsburgh Steelers

Jarius Wynn, DE, Green Bay Packers

Super Bowl XLIV (2010)

Jon Stinchcomb, T, New Orleans Saints

Super Bowl XLIII (2009)

Leonard Pope, TE, Arizona Cardinals

Hines Ward, WR, Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Steelers began the game with a 38-yard catch by wide receiver Hines Ward.

Super Bowl XLII (2008)

Kawika Mitchell, LB, N.Y. Giants

Richard Seymour, DE, New England

Ben Watson, TE, New England

Super Bowl XLI (2007)

Tim Jennings, DB, Indianapolis Colts

Super Bowl XL (2006)

Verron Haynes, RB, Pittsburgh

Mack Strong, FB, Seattle

Hines Ward, WR, Pittsburgh

Super Bowl XXXIX (2005)

Patrick Pass, FB, New England

Super Bowl XXXVIII (2004)

John Kasay, K, Carolina Panthers

Super Bowl XXXVII (2003)

Jermaine Phillips, DB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt Stinchcomb, OL, Oakland Raiders

Super Bowl XXXVI (2002)

Patrick Pass, FB, New England

