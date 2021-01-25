20 straight years of Super Bowl Bulldogs

Through 54 Super Bowls, the Georgia Bulldogs have had nearly 100 players on title-game team rosters.
A player from the state of Georgia has been in most every Super Bowl (except Super Bowl II). The 2021 game between Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs, however, marks the 20th consecutive year at least one former University of Georgia Bulldog has been on the roster of a team contending for the NFL title.
Thirty-five former Bulldogs total have won the title. Here’s a look at the last 20 games and a Bulldogs who’s who:
Super Bowl 55 (2021)
Mecole Hardman, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
Super Bowl 54 (2020)
Mecole Hardman, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
Super Bowl 53 (2019)
David Andrews, C, New England Patriots
Todd Gurley, RB, L.A. Rams
Sony Michel, RB, New England
Credit: Curtis Compton
Super Bowl 52 (2018)
David Andrews, C, New England
Super Bowl 51 (2017)
David Andrews, C, New England
Malcolm Mitchell, WR, New England
Super Bowl 50 (2016)
Thomas Davis, LB, Carolina Panthers
Charles Johnson, DE, Carolina
Super Bowl XLIX (2015)
Demarcus Dobbs, DE, Seattle Seahawks
Credit: Paul Sancya
Super Bowl XLVIII (2014)
Champ Bailey, DB, Denver Broncos
Chris Clemons, DE, Seattle
Super Bowl XLVII (2013)
DeAngelo Tyson, DE, Baltimore Ravens
Super Bowl XLVI (2012)
Danny Ware, RB, New York Giants
Super Bowl XLV (2011)
Hines Ward, Pittsburgh Steelers
Jarius Wynn, DE, Green Bay Packers
Super Bowl XLIV (2010)
Jon Stinchcomb, T, New Orleans Saints
Super Bowl XLIII (2009)
Leonard Pope, TE, Arizona Cardinals
Hines Ward, WR, Pittsburgh
Credit: AP
Super Bowl XLII (2008)
Kawika Mitchell, LB, N.Y. Giants
Richard Seymour, DE, New England
Ben Watson, TE, New England
Super Bowl XLI (2007)
Tim Jennings, DB, Indianapolis Colts
Super Bowl XL (2006)
Verron Haynes, RB, Pittsburgh
Mack Strong, FB, Seattle
Hines Ward, WR, Pittsburgh
Super Bowl XXXIX (2005)
Patrick Pass, FB, New England
Super Bowl XXXVIII (2004)
John Kasay, K, Carolina Panthers
Super Bowl XXXVII (2003)
Jermaine Phillips, DB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Matt Stinchcomb, OL, Oakland Raiders
Super Bowl XXXVI (2002)
Patrick Pass, FB, New England