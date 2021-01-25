20 straight years of Super Bowl Bulldogs

A player from the state of Georgia has been in most every Super Bowl (except Super Bowl II). The 2021 game between Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs, however, marks the 20th consecutive year at least one former University of Georgia Bulldog has been on the roster of a team contending for the NFL title.

Thirty-five former Bulldogs total have won the title. Here’s a look at the last 20 games and a Bulldogs who’s who: