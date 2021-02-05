Georgia’s most-searched Super Bowl food, according to Google Trends

While sports fans will be hunkered down in front of the TV to catch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday, many others will be more focused on the kitchen from which the savory scents and salty flavors of game-day delights will be wafting.
Google Trends released data on the most-searched Super Bowl LV foods by state and across the nation, sports fans and foodies are focusing on dips, main dishes and appetizers while a small portion is zeroing in on dessert.
Six states plan on digging into buffalo chicken dip, including Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey and New York while 7-layer dip is the preferred one for Washington, Arizona, Utah and Louisiana.
Credit: Google Trends
Appetizers are the name of the game for other states. California favors cheeseburger sliders and charcuterie boards are popular in Oklahoma, Indiana and Virginia. Michigan and Florida, meanwhile, favor chicken wings.
A few states would rather eat foods of the sweet variety.
Chocolate chip cookies are Texas’ go-to dessert while chia seed coconut milk dessert is Wyoming’s preferred treat.
Still, other states enjoy main dishes as they watch the Big Game.
Birria tacos are a favorite of Mississippi and Nevada while Alaska enjoys beef stew and Hawaii prefers Hawaiian barbecue chicken. Pennsylvania fancies a Cuban sandwich while New Hampshire will be eating lasagna by the forkful.
Georgia joins these states in eating main dishes on game day, as Peach State residents have been searching Google for Korean barbecue dishes to devour through half time.