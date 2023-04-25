5 types of friendships we need, according to experts

Lifelong friends

These relationships have staying power. Even if you’re not especially close, lifelong friends have seen you grow throughout your entire life. They understand your family dynamics, as well as the traumas and other difficult times that have shaped you.

According to Psychology Today, lifelong friendships offer unconditional love, empathy and support.

Work friends

Work friends keep your spirits up, especially when work is challenging. Having a support system at work can help the day go faster and relieve workplace stress.

A 2018 Gallop study found that those who have work friends are twice as likely to be engaged in their jobs, are better at engaging customers, produce higher-quality work, are less likely to get injured on the job and have a greater sense of well-being.

Same-chapter friends

Same-chapter friends are those experiencing the same life stages with you, whether it’s having a first child, finishing college, moving to a different state or country, or even just starting a new hobby.

“We learn from their mistakes and successes, and we feel that this kind of friend is uniquely invested in helping us navigate this chapter of life,” said Lauren Napolitano, a clinical psychologist practicing in Philadelphia.

Convenience friends

Example of these friendships include mom friends and gym buddies. And while these relationships may be based on pure chance, they can help you break away from traditional friend groups and have experiences with others who share your interests.

“We see ourselves best through the eyes of our close friends, but friends-of-convenience (or ‘proximate friends’) are also essential to our overall connection; they provide company and fresh perspective in the daily spaces our deeper friendships can’t go, adding texture and emotional value to our experiences at work, in our neighborhoods, and at our kids’ schools,” explained Heather Dugan, author of “The Friendship Upgrade: Trade Clickable Connections for Friendships that Matter.”