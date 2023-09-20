5 reasons why dark chocolate is good for you

Dark chocolate is a popular treat. And its supposed health benefits are often touted as much as it’s delicious taste. But is there any truth to these claims?

According to Healthline, dark chocolate’s rich, bitter flavor comes from flavonoids, which can help improve blood flow, reduce blood pressure and lower cholesterol levels. In addition, it’s packed with antioxidants.

“According to one study, those who consumed higher amounts of dark chocolate had 57% lower odds of experiencing depressive symptoms than those who did not regularly consume dark chocolate,” reports Healthline.

Additional health benefits of dark chocolate include:

Reduced risk of heart disease

Improved cognitive function

Reduced risk of type 2 diabetes

Improved mood

Reduced inflammation

Of course, while it does have plenty of health benefits, dark chocolate is still candy and is often high in sugar, fats and calories.

The American Heart Association recommends that adults consume no more than six teaspoons (24 grams) of added sugar daily for women and nine teaspoons (36 grams) for men.

Higher quality dark chocolate is generally better for you.

“The higher the percent of cacao, the less sugar is in the chocolate and the higher the amount of cocoa mass,” Frances Largeman-Roth, registered dietitian and author, told TODAY. “I usually find that 85% is absolutely delicious and it still delivers on health benefits.”