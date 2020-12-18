$5 million Alpharetta home offers detached guest house on 8 acres

Privacy is offered in the primary bedroom, which is on the main floor. Warm-up in the fireside sitting area, relax in the spa-like bath, and enjoy two separate closets.

Feel free to take a dip in the pool — complete with a spa and waterfalls — in practically any weather since it’s heated. There’s also a lanai complete with a kitchen, covered porches and a dining area.

Space abounds in the freestanding guest house, which includes three bedrooms and three full baths. The quality finishes found in the main home are extended throughout the guest house. There’s also a kitchen, keeping room, game room, covered porches and a two-car garage — that’s in addition to the three-car garage for the main house.

Listing by Troy Stowe.

Photos provided by Gold Lens Media, Ilya Zobanov & Fabio Laub.