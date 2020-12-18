$5 million Alpharetta home offers detached guest house on 8 acres

A gated estate, detached guest house and 8 acres have landed on the market in Alpharetta.
At 15060 Freemanville Rd resides a staggering 15,759 square foot home featuring a long, winding driveway and an expertly manicured lawn.
Once you enter the home, you’ll be greeted by a two-story foyer and an equally grand staircase.
This 2004 build has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, including seven full baths. It offers warm features including custom hardwood floors throughout, a gourmet kitchen and a fireside gentleman’s study. The billiards area and game room is vibrant and filled with enough space for a lounge and custom bar. There’s also a theatre, exercise room and an office that can be used for meetings and a space for entertaining.
Luxuriousness is carried throughout the home with secondary bedrooms and suites featuring walk-in closets. The guest suite features a full private bath, a kitchen and a living room.
Privacy is offered in the primary bedroom, which is on the main floor. Warm-up in the fireside sitting area, relax in the spa-like bath, and enjoy two separate closets.
Feel free to take a dip in the pool — complete with a spa and waterfalls — in practically any weather since it’s heated. There’s also a lanai complete with a kitchen, covered porches and a dining area.
Space abounds in the freestanding guest house, which includes three bedrooms and three full baths. The quality finishes found in the main home are extended throughout the guest house. There’s also a kitchen, keeping room, game room, covered porches and a two-car garage — that’s in addition to the three-car garage for the main house.
Listing by Troy Stowe.
Photos provided by Gold Lens Media, Ilya Zobanov & Fabio Laub.