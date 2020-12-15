Take a peek inside this beautifully renovated $6 million home in Tuxedo Park

Numerous entertainment options are provided in the backyard, including a pool, spa, basketball court and a fireplace. The home also features a three-car garage.

In the event that you want to get some exercise outside the lavish home, the residence has a transit score of 14, meaning minimal transportation is required. While bike infrastructure is minimal, it’s still possible to get around on two wheels. Still, there are parks nearby, including Charlie Loudermilk Park, Buckhead Triangle Park and Chastain Park — that’s if the entertainment options at the residence aren’t enough to keep you occupied.

Additionally, Jackson Elementary School is just over two miles away. The international baccalaureate school has a 9 out of 10 GreatSchools rating, meaning it has a quality that’s above the average of other state schools.

Listing by Bonneau Ansley of Ansley Atlanta.

Interior photos provided by Brian Punch, Drone Media Solutions.

Exterior photos provided by Drone Hub.