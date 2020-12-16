3 design trends to look out for in 2021

In 2020, many of us have likely spent more time at home than ever.
The continuing coronavirus pandemic has put a damper on many plans to travel and socialize. So we’ve adapted with virtual events and small, socially distant gatherings. But looking at the same four walls can become boring and you may be wondering how you can give your abode an overhaul.
Speaking to Realtor.com, real estate and design experts have shared the trends they say will take off next year.
Below are a few trends you might want to implement in your home when 2020 closes and a new year dawns.
Dedicated home offices
Since working from home is a constant this year, people have realized that separating work and home life is essential. So next year, experts say people will create home offices that give them some division from their everyday lives.
“One of the most prevalent design trends currently is adding or renovating home offices. People are working from home and do not want to field calls from the kitchen table,” Simon Isaacs, owner/broker of Simon Isaacs Real Estate told the website.
House plants and indoor gardens
Gardening is among the hobbies that have picked up amid the pandemic and it seems people aren’t ready to give it up anytime soon.
For those who want to join the trend next year, but lack the experience of tending to vegetation, it’s not as difficult as it may seem.
“I would say that everyone can develop a green thumb,” Julie Bawden-Davis, founder of HealthyHouseplants.com and author of “Indoor Gardening the Organic Way,” told Shape magazine. “It’s like anything else — you need to practice. The more you practice, the greener your thumb will become.”
Outdoor kitchens
Another trend reaching popularity amid the pandemic is outside entertaining spaces. Homeowners don’t want to be separated from their company when whipping up meals, so being able to cook and gather outdoors is optimal.
“When your outdoor lounge furniture or patio dining sets are combined with an outdoor kitchen, food preparation becomes a group activity, and nobody is stuck indoors cooking while everyone else is visiting outdoors,” Wayfair said. “Whether you like to host intimate dinners or lively parties, an outdoor kitchen makes it easier and more laid-back.”
While extravagant options include installing a full bar and barbecue zones, it could also be as simple as placing a refrigerator outdoors and setting up a living area in the backyard.