3 design trends to look out for in 2021

Since working from home is a constant this year, people have realized that separating work and home life is essential. So next year, experts say people will create home offices that give them some division from their everyday lives.

“One of the most prevalent design trends currently is adding or renovating home offices. People are working from home and do not want to field calls from the kitchen table,” Simon Isaacs, owner/broker of Simon Isaacs Real Estate told the website.

House plants and indoor gardens

Gardening is among the hobbies that have picked up amid the pandemic and it seems people aren’t ready to give it up anytime soon.

For those who want to join the trend next year, but lack the experience of tending to vegetation, it’s not as difficult as it may seem.

“I would say that everyone can develop a green thumb,” Julie Bawden-Davis, founder of HealthyHouseplants.com and author of “Indoor Gardening the Organic Way,” told Shape magazine. “It’s like anything else — you need to practice. The more you practice, the greener your thumb will become.”

Outdoor kitchens

Another trend reaching popularity amid the pandemic is outside entertaining spaces. Homeowners don’t want to be separated from their company when whipping up meals, so being able to cook and gather outdoors is optimal.

“When your outdoor lounge furniture or patio dining sets are combined with an outdoor kitchen, food preparation becomes a group activity, and nobody is stuck indoors cooking while everyone else is visiting outdoors,” Wayfair said. “Whether you like to host intimate dinners or lively parties, an outdoor kitchen makes it easier and more laid-back.”

While extravagant options include installing a full bar and barbecue zones, it could also be as simple as placing a refrigerator outdoors and setting up a living area in the backyard.