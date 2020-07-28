Oakland Cemetery now accessible from restored east-facing visitor gate

The original east-facing gate has been closed to the public for more than a century. Now, the new gate sits not far from the former entrance.

“Reintroducing a gate here will not only be in keeping with historic precedent but, with the anticipated continued development along the Memorial Drive corridor and expansion of the Atlanta Beltline, will also allow a high volume of visitors to access the cemetery without having to walk to the pedestrian gate further to the west,” a statement from the Oakland Foundation reads.