Oakland Cemetery now accessible from restored east-facing visitor gate

Oakland Cemetery’s restored east-facing gate at the corner of Boulevard and Memorial is now open to visitors.
The Atlanta cemetery announced earlier this year that it would restore the historic gate to make the grounds more accessible to visitors.
This will “help restore the Cemetery’s connection with the Cabbagetown and Reynoldstown neighborhoods,” according to Oakland.
The original east-facing gate has been closed to the public for more than a century. Now, the new gate sits not far from the former entrance.
“Reintroducing a gate here will not only be in keeping with historic precedent but, with the anticipated continued development along the Memorial Drive corridor and expansion of the Atlanta Beltline, will also allow a high volume of visitors to access the cemetery without having to walk to the pedestrian gate further to the west,” a statement from the Oakland Foundation reads.
The gate is part of ongoing efforts by the foundation to improve the cemetery’s east side.
The improvements will also include new park benches, park stations and new signage. The cemetery has received funding through the Aderhold Family Foundation and a Park Pride Community Building Grant supported by The Home Depot Foundation, according to the statement.