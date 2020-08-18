Make plans now for Lilburn’s community yard sale

Originally planned for May 16, the sale was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The city has taken precautions to help ensure the public’s safety, however, and the event is scheduled for September 19.

The sale’s location has moved from the Lilburn City Park’s Greenway parking lot to the Railroad Avenue parking lot. There will be fewer vendor spaces this time in order to maintain 8 feet of distance between each one, the city’s website states. Vendors can rent a space for $20 if registered by Sept. 4. After that, the cost is $30. The registration form can be found here.