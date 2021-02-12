5 easy ways to keep your bathroom as clean as possible

Use touchless features

Touchless bathroom features can be relatively common in public restrooms, but why not bring that into your home, too? Bathroom faucets that require no contact to turn them off or on are an option, but you can also save a few bucks by simply installing a faucet adaptor with a sensor. Amazon has one by iTouchless for $35.66.

Install a bidet

Bidets aren’t as uncommon as they used to be pre-pandemic. NPR reported last year that the toilet paper shortage early in the pandemic led to a rise in their popularity, and for good reason. Business Insider reported that using them can lead to reduced occurrences of medical issues including rashes or hemorrhoids and urinary tract infections. They also are gentler on the commode, since it’s a stream of water rather than a wet wipe that can lead to costly sewer damage and a potentially gross bathroom.

There are several bidet options that can easily be installed on your toilet on the market today, including this Hot and Cold Water Non-Electric Bidet Toilet Attachment available to AJC readers for $69.99 for a limited time.

Sanitize the shower curtain

Just because you get clean in the shower doesn’t mean the curtain receives the same treatment. Give it some attention by tossing it in the washer regularly if the manufacturer says it’s OK — most fabric curtains and liners can stand up to a spin on the gentle cycle, according to Better Homes & Gardens.

You can also take steps to prevent mold, mildew and soap scum from building up beforehand by using a shower curtain liner that resists the grime, such as this one for $10.99 on Amazon.

Switch out the bath mats

Bath mats made of soft, cozy materials may be the go-to options, but they can harbor dirt in their fibers. You can exchange them for ones made of natural materials such as diatomaceous earth or bamboo. The Spruce notes that bamboo options prevent mold and mildew from growing while diatomaceous earth mats, which are fossilized aquatic materials, are naturally antibacterial. You can get a bamboo option from Overstock.com for $33.97.

The AJC may receive a commission for purchases made through some links in this article.