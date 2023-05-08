Airbnb revamps room rentals for better matches

“With the pandemic finally over, this year we’re expecting over 300 million guest arrivals on Airbnb. To prepare, we’re making the most extensive set of improvements to Airbnb ever, starting with the introduction of Airbnb Rooms,” the company said in a press release.

Renting a room is significantly cheaper that booking an entire house or apartment. Airbnb says room rentals average about $67 per night.