X

Airbnb revamps room rentals for better matches

Travel
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

Airbnb is launching a new way to rent rooms, Airbnb Rooms. The new feature focuses on renting a room in someone else’s home — the original way to use Airbnb back in the day — but with the aim of helping travelers match with a host who fits their vibe.

“With the pandemic finally over, this year we’re expecting over 300 million guest arrivals on Airbnb. To prepare, we’re making the most extensive set of improvements to Airbnb ever, starting with the introduction of Airbnb Rooms,” the company said in a press release.

Explore5 tips to help ease travel stress

Renting a room is significantly cheaper that booking an entire house or apartment. Airbnb says room rentals average about $67 per night.

“We think this idea is more important than ever. In the current economic environment, people want to travel affordably. And after years of being isolated during the pandemic, they’re looking for ways to connect with people and have authentic experiences,” says Airbnb.

For this to work, hosts need to set up a host passport to help the renter get to know them better before booking. Airbnb also noted the redesign of filters for better search results, and new privacy features.

“Millions of people have given us feedback on how to improve Airbnb. We’ve listened,” said Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky.

Explore5 vacation destinations that are perfect for families with small kids

Among the 50+ features the company has added are redesigned wish lists, priority customer service on a trip, pay over time (with Klarna), improved maps and instant rebooking credits.

“As part of the 50+ new features and upgrades, we’re launching 25 improvements for Hosts, including new pricing tools to help Hosts set competitive prices, easily add weekly and monthly discounts, and compare their listing to similar ones in their area,” they added.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Nathan Posner

Lawyers: Georgia GOP chair broke no laws as alternate Trump elector in 20202h ago

Credit: AP

What to know about Mauricio Garcia, the Texas mall shooting suspect
18m ago

Credit: Smiley N. Pool via AP

The Jolt: No action on guns likely in the wake of more mass shootings
2h ago

Credit: Molly Emerson Pratt

DOWNEY: Keep the flowers and give teachers resources and power
2h ago

Credit: Molly Emerson Pratt

DOWNEY: Keep the flowers and give teachers resources and power
2h ago

Credit: Harbor Bay Ventures

Plan for 20-story mass timber apartment tower grows roots in Buckhead
1h ago
The Latest

Go on a wild animal adventure without ever leaving Georgia
AJC Travel’s $5,000 spring sweepstakes
Every type of spring traveler can find what they’re looking for in Asheville
Featured

Atlanta area high school graduation dates
12m ago
AJC SPRING DINING GUIDE: Welcome to the best of baking in metro Atlanta
‘Beauty from ashes’: Chamblee family looks to rebuild after losing son in fire
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top