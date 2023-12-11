4 small towns that will pay you to move there

“The Tulsa Remote program is not some elitist program that only accepts people who work in high-paying positions,” Griffith told Business Insider. “It’s more about pulling people who can bring a good culture to the city.”

Explore 3 reasons why Thomasville is the perfect Christmas town

If making a big move — with a little extra cash — sounds good to you, here are four cities and towns that’ll pay you to move there.

Bemidji, Minnesota

Bemidji has about 15,000 residents, and is targeting people who work primarily from home, offering new residents relocating from at least 60 miles away reimbursements of moving costs along with six months of free internet service and a one-year membership to a coworking space, according to Yahoo!

Hamilton, Ohio

Hamilton is 20 miles north of Cincinnati and they’re looking for recent college graduates to relocate to their growing community. Hamilton’s Talent Attraction Program Scholarship is offering up to $15,000 a year towards student loan payments for those who qualify.

To be eligible you must have graduated within the last 7 years from a STEAM program, plan to move to or live in one of the designated urban neighborhoods, and demonstrate employment within Butler County or a full-time remote position in a professional role.

Explore Dahlonega named top Christmas town in the South

Manilla, Iowa

Manilla is offering free plots of land to anyone who wants to build a home. The town will also reduce property taxes on the homes built for the first five years.

“Manilla, Iowa is a vibrant rural community located in the beautiful rolling hills of southern Crawford County. This location provides good access to the county seat in Denison and other larger metropolitan areas while maintaining an excellent quality of life,” says the town site.

Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown is a youthful town, home to West Virginia University. The town’s Ascend WV program is perfect for out-of-state remote workers who must be 18 years or older with verifiable employment. You must agree to live in the city for at least two years.

The program will pay you $12,000, and includes free outdoor recreation and more.