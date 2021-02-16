$4 million sprawling equestrian estate on the market in Milton

There’s a 30-stall compound with several barns including two tack rooms, two feed rooms, multiple grooming stations and and an office. That means there is no shortage of space for equines and the the manager who oversees them. Close to the barn is a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment that overlooks the grounds. There are also nearby trails.

With loads of privacy and an equestrian estate, this home doesn’t leave much more to be desired, but it’s also in a town deemed one of the best places to live in Georiga by two different rankings last year.

According to 24/7 Wall Street, Milton gives residents “access to jobs in the largest city in the state. Partially as a result, the Fulton County city has had an average unemployment rate of only 3.2% over the past five years, one of the lowest jobless rates in the state and well below the 5.9% national average during that time.”

Listing by Jere Metcalf and Michele Gallagher for Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty.

Photos by Matt Harrison, Curb Appeal Photography.