$4 million sprawling equestrian estate on the market in Milton

The equestrian home of your dreams is just over 30 miles north of Atlanta.
For $4,400,000, not only could you own an 8,000 square foot house, but you can have an abundance of property — 29 acres to be exact — for your ideal ranch.
A 5 bedroom, 5 bathroom home at 14538 Wood Rd. in Milton is on the market and there’s no shortage of space for you or your stable of horses. Milton Jones built this home, which features classic European architecture with elegant finishes such as hardwood floors, stone fireplaces and coffered ceilings.
Despite the home’s massive size, the main level owner’s suite offers privacy and flows into the outdoor living area with sprawling lakeside views as well as glimpses of the barn and pastue. Secondary bedrooms feature en suite bathrooms and the second floor offers a multipurpose room. Whether you use it for work or play is your choice.
While the interior offers plenty to homeowners, the real beauty lies beyond the property gates.
There’s a 30-stall compound with several barns including two tack rooms, two feed rooms, multiple grooming stations and and an office. That means there is no shortage of space for equines and the the manager who oversees them. Close to the barn is a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment that overlooks the grounds. There are also nearby trails.
With loads of privacy and an equestrian estate, this home doesn’t leave much more to be desired, but it’s also in a town deemed one of the best places to live in Georiga by two different rankings last year.
According to 24/7 Wall Street, Milton gives residents “access to jobs in the largest city in the state. Partially as a result, the Fulton County city has had an average unemployment rate of only 3.2% over the past five years, one of the lowest jobless rates in the state and well below the 5.9% national average during that time.”
