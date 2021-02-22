4 metro Atlanta spots land on Yelp Community’s Top 100 Places to Eat

Local Expedition Wood Fired Grill - Alpharetta

The first one that appeared on the list isn’t new. Local Expedition Wood Fired Grill appeared on Yelp’s 2020 list and it’s moved up from No. 63 to No. 3 in 2021.

With local ingredients and global flavors, the new American spot is owned by husband and wife team Danny and Diana Kim. The couple blended their experiences to offer tastes of Asia, Europe and the Americas at the 5315 Windward Pkwy eatery.

“If you’ve never been you absolutely have no idea what you are missing. The wings are ‘MAKE YOU SLAP YO MOMMA’ good and shoot to be honest, I don’t think I’ve had a bad meal in this place,” one Yelp review said.

Buena Gente Cuban Bakery – Decatur

Appearing at No. 48, this spot may be a bakery, but it also serves up savory delights. Buena Gente Cuban Bakery specializes in traditional, authentic Cuban foods. The aim is to “preserve the flavors we grew up on,” according to the website.

Popular dishes offered at the 1365 Clairmont Rd joint include guava and cheese parties and beef empanadas.

One Yelp community member remarked, “I tried the beef pastelitos and empanadas. YUUUUUUUMY! The beef is well-seasoned and the pastry was perfect. The flavor is so authentic and reminded of being home in Miami. I also decided to try the pollo sandwich. You can tell the Cuban bread was made fresh and with love!”

Poor Calvin’s - Atlanta

Coming in at No. 68 is a restaurant that’s considered one of the city’s best-kept secrets. Poor Calvin’s combines Asain cuisine with Southern meals and offers fresh seafood daily. Chef Calvin Phan brings his international culinary fusion view to the forefront of the quaint restaurant.

While Yelp reviewers can’t help but rave about the spot at 510 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, you should know that reservations are typically required and “don’t ask for substitutions. It’s Calvin’s way or no way,” one user noted.

La Sabrosita Restaurant – Lilburn

The 77th entry on this list is what one Yelp review said is “one hidden gem you won’t regret driving to!”

La Sabrosita Restaurant is inside the Plaza Las Americas on 733 Pleasant Hill Rd. but it’s not your typical food court fare.

A Yelp community member remarked that it offers the “BEST sandwich (El Pepito) in town! is it even a sandwich? Or is it the best Venezuelan dish you will ever try!” It also sells authentic Venezuelan style burgers, hot dogs and other dishes.