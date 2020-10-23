3 parks you can visit to see fall foliage in Alpharetta

Take note that multiple sections of the multi-use trail will be closed for repairs and renovations so plan your route accordingly. Several access points are available:

Bethelview Trailhead - 5120 Bethelview Road

Fowler Park Trailhead - 4110 Carolene Way (temporarily closed)

Union Hill Trailhead - 5259 Union Hill Road

Halcyon Trailhead - 6265 Cortland Walk

Rock Mill Park

Connected to the Big Creek Greenway, pathways here allow guests to walk comfortably and with plenty of space among the many trees surrounding the trails.

“Rock mill park is a small but endearing place to spend your weekend,” one Google review read. “It feels like a hidden nook in the city of Alpharetta and it has plenty of seating and other amenities... that make it worth visiting.”

3100 Kimball Bridge Road

Alpharetta

Webb Bridge Park

Aside from trails, a playground allows the kids to experience the fall leaves while enjoying themselves on swings and slides. Just be sure to help your kids adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines for visiting parks.

One Yelp reviewer who said they’d been visiting the park for more than a decade wrote Webb Bridge “is a top tier park in the Alpharetta area!”

4780 Webb Bridge Road

Alpharetta