2 Georgia cities among the least expensive zip codes in the U.S.

“Despite the low incomes in many of the postal codes on this list, housing is still relatively affordable. In each of the 50 ZIP codes on this list, the ratio of home sale prices to incomes is more favorable than the comparable national ratio,” 24/7 Wall St. said.

Two Georgia cities were included in the ranking: Augusta and Macon.

At No. 25, the 30906 zip code in Augusta had an average home sales price of $75,331 in 2020. In total, 824 homes were bought and sold in the Augusta-Richmond County, Georgia-South Carolina metro area. The average household income is $37,536 and the postal code has a poverty rate of 28.4%. In the area, 11.5% of households make $10,000 a year, if not less.

Macon came in at No. 24 on the list. The 31204 zip code had homes that typically sold for $75,000 in 2020. Households in this area typically earn less than $34,500 annually, making 31204 one of the nation’s lowest-earning zip codes. Here, 30.3% of the population lives under the poverty line.

As for how Macon’s and Augusta’s income compares across the country, 13.4% of the population lives below the poverty line, and 6% of households make less than $10,000 each year. The typical household takes home $62,843 annually.