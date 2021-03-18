X

17% of U.K. COVID patients had skin rash as first symptom

Many Long-Term COVID-19 Patients Started With Asymptomatic Infections.A new study analyzed the medical records of 1,407 people who tested positive in California and did not need to be hospitalized while infected.The study found that 32 percent of those with post-COVID symptoms were asymptomatic during their initial infection.Many people who had asymptomatic Covid can also go on to develop post-acute Covid syndrome. , Dr. David Putrino, via ‘The New York Times’.A prior study of hospitalized COVID-19 patientsshowed that 75 percent had at least one symptom six months later.Researchers have been increasingly studying the long-term effects of the coronavirus as growing numbers of people report debilitating symptoms down the line

Life | 8 minutes ago
By Nancy Clanton, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21% had rash as only sign, recent study finds

Skin rash might join the list of other symptoms associated with COVID-19.

Dr. Alessia Viscont at King’s College London and fellow researchers analyzed data from 336,847 U.K. users of the COVID Symptom Study app to examine the diagnostic value of body rash or an acral rash in SARS-CoV-2 infection.

ExploreCOVID tongue: potential new symptom seen in coronavirus patients

They also got data from an independent online survey of 11,544 respondents to examine skin-specific symptoms and collect photographs.

When users signed up on the app, it collected data on sex, age and ethnicity (Asian, Black, Chinese, Middle Eastern, mixed or white); core health risk factors, including height, weight and common disease status (e.g. cancer, diabetes, and heart, kidney and lung disease); the use of medications (e.g. corticosteroids, immunosuppressants and blood pressure medications); and whether the user is a health care worker.

Participants were also asked if they’d had a COVID-19 test, what kind they had and what the result was. Users could update their status daily and record up to 14 symptoms: abdominal pain, chest pain, delirium, diarrhoea, fatigue, fever, headache, hoarse voice, anosmia, persistent cough, shortness of breath, skipped meals, sore throat and unusual muscle pains. Starting in April 2020, two rashes were also added: raised, red, itchy welts on the face or body, or sudden swelling of the face or lips (body rash); and red/purple sores or blisters on the feet or toes (acral rash).

ExploreStudy finds possible link between blood type and COVID-19 risk

The researchers found a significant association between skin rashes and a positive swab test result. Among respondents of the online survey, 17% reported skin rashes as the first symptom, and 21% said it was their only clinical sign.

“This study strongly supports the inclusion of skin rashes in the list of suspicious COVID-19 symptoms. Although they are less prevalent than fever, they are more specific and last longer, and can be easily spotted by patients,” the authors wrote. “Increased awareness from the public and health care professionals regarding COVID-19 skin changes will allow more efficient detection of infection and contact tracing.”

The study was published in the British Journal of Dermatology.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.