Study finds possible link between blood type and COVID-19 risk

“Our observation is not the only mechanism responsible for what we are seeing clinically, but it could explain some of the influence of blood type on COVID-19 infection,” he said.

While further research is needed to understand that influence, the paper adds to findings from earlier Blood Advances studies suggesting a possible link between blood type and COVID-19 susceptibility and severity, the team wrote in a press release.

The Emory researchers who worked on this study — Drs. Connie M. Arthur, Jianmei Wang, Hans Verkerke, Cassandra D. Josephson, Daniel Kalman and John D. Roback — are part of the Center for Transfusion Medicine and Cellular Therapies at the medical school.

A study by Yale researchers has found that a series of biomarkers, or biological signals, associated with white blood cell activation and obesity can indicate severe outcomes in COVID-19 patients. The study was published Friday in the journal Blood Advances.

“Patients with high levels of these markers were much more likely to require care in the intensive care unit, require ventilation, or die due to their COVID-19,” said lead author Dr. Hyung Chun, an associate professor of medicine in cardiovascular medicine and pathology and director of translational research at the Yale Pulmonary Vascular Disease Program.