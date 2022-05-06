100-year-old breaks his own Guinness World Record after 84 years at same company

“I like to keep my routine so much that sometimes when I drive to the supermarket I find myself actually driving to the company.”

Orthmann maintains his health by exercising every morning before driving to the office.

“Having something productive to occupy your mind with is food for your physical and mental health,” he said. “I derive pleasure from working because it makes me feel alive.”

Orthmann celebrated his 100th birthday in April with his friends, family and co-workers.

And he isn’t the only centenarian who has kept busy working on his passion as a centenarian.

Iris Apfel, 100, started her career as a copywriter and has worked her way into textile designs where she has become one of fashion’s most recognizable icons. She said she has no plans to retire.

“I think retiring at any age is a fate worse than death,” she told Today. “Just because a number comes up doesn’t mean you have to stop.”

