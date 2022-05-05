Athens among Zemplee’s top 10 places to age in place

With a No. 9 overall healthcare quality rank, the report showed two top-rated hospitals in Athens: Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and St. Mary’s Hospital.

Athens ranks high when it comes to the quality and quantity of state policies that support family caregivers. The report measured support for family caregivers through nurse delegation and scope of practice, person- and family-centered care, transportation policies, and support for working family caregivers.

Quality of life

Researchers measured quality life using these factors: safety and crime rating, walkability, weather, size of the senior population and air quality. Athens ranked number four for weather and number ten for overall quality of life. While most errands may require using a car, tasks like shopping and getting groceries are more walkable than not, according to Walk Score. Athens has a senior population of 8% and an average temperature of 63.5 degrees, making it a very aging-friendly location.

Financial affordability

When living off a fixed retirement income, you should take note of how affordable the area you’re living in is.

Athens ranked at number six in terms of financial affordability. Affordability was calculated by state income tax, median property tax, average combined state and local tax, median property values, electricity rates and average retirement income. With property values averaging around $283,000 and combined state and local taxes averaging less than 8%, Athens proves to be one of the more affordable cities to retire in.

The full list of the best aging-friendly cities is below.

Winchester, Virginia Sarasota, Florida Raleigh Hills, Oregon Grand Junction, Colorado Sebastián-Vero Beach, Florida San Antonio, Texas Asheville, North Carolina Bellingham, Washington Portsmouth, New Hampshire Athens, Georgia

