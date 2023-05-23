BreakingNews
UPDATE: 1K displaced, roads closed after partial collapse of crane in Midtown
X

WATCH: First look at ‘The Color Purple’ movie musical

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
6 minutes ago
‘The Color Purple’ hits theaters December 25

“American Idol” alum Fantasia Barrino stuns in the trailer for her major motion picture debut, the film adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical version of “The Color Purple.”

Halley Bailey, Taraji P. Henson and ”Orange Is the New Black” star Danielle Brooks star alongside Barrino.

Alice Walker’s 1982 novel was first adapted for the big screen in 1985. The Steven Spielberg-directed project was Oprah Winfrey’s acting debut, and inspired the development of the Broadway musical. Now, that musical has been adapted for film — with Winfrey serving as a producer.

ExploreKelly Clarkson responds to ‘toxic’ workplace claims

“I unexpectedly burst into happy tears at the very first sight of the gifted Danielle Brooks, who played Sofia on Broadway and now in this reincarnation. It felt like the baton was truly being passed on in one of the most special moments in my life. We both hugged and ugly cried together,” wrote Winfrey to Oprah Daily.

The film will bring “a reimagined, evolved version of the Broadway show to a new generation of audiences. If you liked the original, I guarantee you’re going to be rejoicing when you see this version,” Winfrey added.

While this is Fantasia’s first major movie role, she’s no stranger to the story. She made her Broadway debut in 2008 as Celie before joining the production’s national tour.

ExploreReba McEntire to replace Blake Shelton on ‘The Voice’

“The Color Purple” will hit theaters December 25.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

UPDATE: 1K displaced, roads closed after partial collapse of crane in Midtown 53m ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

BREAKING: North Georgia Conference of UMC calls for special session
1h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Cops: 1 in custody, 1 hiding as burglary prompts SWAT situation in Cobb
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

The airport security hustle: Standard vs PreCheck vs Clear
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

The airport security hustle: Standard vs PreCheck vs Clear
3h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Pro-union Delta flight attendants plan rally at ATL airport Thursday
1h ago
The Latest

Experts say you shouldn’t use the cork to stop an open wine bottle
27m ago
Dwayne Johnson opens up about battling depression
38m ago
What’s the difference between empathy and sympathy?
Featured

Credit: custom

Atlanta valedictorians say friendships, finding balance among keys to success
Opinion: Where the boys aren’t - college graduations
When is the last day of school for metro Atlanta students?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top