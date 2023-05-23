WATCH: First look at ‘The Color Purple’ movie musical

“American Idol” alum Fantasia Barrino stuns in the trailer for her major motion picture debut, the film adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical version of “The Color Purple.”
Halley Bailey, Taraji P. Henson and ”Orange Is the New Black” star Danielle Brooks star alongside Barrino.
Alice Walker’s 1982 novel was first adapted for the big screen in 1985. The Steven Spielberg-directed project was Oprah Winfrey’s acting debut, and inspired the development of the Broadway musical. Now, that musical has been adapted for film — with Winfrey serving as a producer.
“I unexpectedly burst into happy tears at the very first sight of the gifted Danielle Brooks, who played Sofia on Broadway and now in this reincarnation. It felt like the baton was truly being passed on in one of the most special moments in my life. We both hugged and ugly cried together,” wrote Winfrey to Oprah Daily.
The film will bring “a reimagined, evolved version of the Broadway show to a new generation of audiences. If you liked the original, I guarantee you’re going to be rejoicing when you see this version,” Winfrey added.
While this is Fantasia’s first major movie role, she’s no stranger to the story. She made her Broadway debut in 2008 as Celie before joining the production’s national tour.
“The Color Purple” will hit theaters December 25.
