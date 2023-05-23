WATCH: First look at ‘The Color Purple’ movie musical

The film will bring “a reimagined, evolved version of the Broadway show to a new generation of audiences. If you liked the original, I guarantee you’re going to be rejoicing when you see this version,” Winfrey added.

While this is Fantasia’s first major movie role, she’s no stranger to the story. She made her Broadway debut in 2008 as Celie before joining the production’s national tour.

“The Color Purple” will hit theaters December 25.