Teacher participates in 5k after catastrophic injuries

Just around the corner, Cassie Woodworth, Ryan’s college sweetheart and wife of nearly six years, received a crash SOS text alert with a GPS location, showing where Ryan had been in an accident.

“I didn’t even know the phone had that feature,” said Cassie, also 32. “I was so confused, then Ryan’s parents called me because they received the message, too.”

Cassie put their son Griffin, 4, in a stroller and rushed out the door to run to the scene. Just 200 yards from home, a paramedic called to tell her Ryan had been taken to one hospital and Catherine to another.

“I didn’t know if they were OK, I just had to get to them as fast as I could,” said Cassie, the emotion of the memory quivering in her voice.

Catherine was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta-Scottish Rite Hospital. Cassie arrived to find her little girl visibly shaken, but with only minor bruises. When Catherine was released, family took Catherine and Griffin so Cassie could get to Northside Hospital Gwinnett to be with Ryan.

“He had casts on everything, his right leg, his right arm, his left arm, a neck brace, his head was wrapped, and he had an eye patch,” said Cassie. “He had 12 broken bones and a nasty cut on his face, but he was awake, thankfully.”

Shortly after Cassie arrived, Ryan was transferred to Grady Memorial Hospital. He experienced a stroke during the ambulance ride, leaving his entire left side paralyzed.

While doctors were unsure of how severe Ryan’s stroke was, Cassie battled thoughts of worst-case scenarios.

It took time for Ryan to understand the extent of his injuries. He was at Grady for 19 days and, true to the man he’s always been, was a source of strength for Cassie, even in his darkest hour.

“He had such a positive attitude throughout it all, trying to make me feel better, trying to put his parents at ease,” said Cassie.

Ryan was transferred to Shepherd Center, an Atlanta hospital that specializes in medical treatment, research and rehabilitation for people with various injuries, including strokes on Feb. 22.

He worked on skills like standing, walking, rolling over onto his side, and sitting up on the edge of the bed. The progress was steady, but being away from home may have been Ryan’s greatest struggle.

“The first time Cassie brought the kids to visit, I didn’t look like their dad,” said Ryan. “I had casts everywhere, my beard had grown out, and I couldn’t pick them up. It was challenging. But seeing them gave me motivation to keep up the fight. My goal was and is to be with them, take care of them, run after them in the yard. My son always asks to race, and he asks me to chase him. I want my answer to always be yes.”

Ryan returned home April 9. He will continue outpatient therapy for an undetermined amount of time and, though he is able to walk for short stretches, is primarily using a wheelchair for now.

When a former student’s parent reached out and offered to push him in the Run the Rails 5k, Ryan instantly said yes.

“I was so appreciative and thought it was a great idea,” said Ryan. “That’s a huge annual race in Buford and I wanted the opportunity to get out there and thank the community that was a huge support for our family throughout this ordeal.”

Ryan chose to walk the last 400 feet to the finish line, and a crowd from his school, Buford Academy, was on the sidelines with signs, cheers, tears and arms flung open for hugs.

“It was very emotional to see so many familiar faces – parents, former student, co-workers,” said Ryan. “It was humbling to see some of the people who’d been praying for me. My room at Shepherd was wallpapered with cards and pictures from the students at Buford Academy and truly, the love we received helped so much. It kept us going.”

Ryan still has finish lines to cross, and some days are more difficult than others, but he is motivated to meet his goals and his perspective on life is clear.

“Cherish every moment and pour into others,” said Ryan. “That’s all I want to do, I want to live my life for others through coaching, teaching and being the best husband and father I can be.”