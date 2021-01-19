History: Tabitha’s House has been helping girls and women escape sex trafficking and domestic abuse since 2013.
Did You Know: Children, adolescents and adults get life-changing support through Tabitha’s House’s two resource centers. The centers offer free mental health counseling services, emergency financial assistance to cover rent, mortgage and utilities, access to career and life skills development, temporary housing, and connection to other social services.
Motto: Bringing fresh A.I.R. to the community – Awareness, Intervention, Revitalization.
How You Can Help: Financial contributions give Tabitha’s House resources to provide escape services to victims of trafficking and abuse. Volunteers can support advocacy work on two statewide task force workgroups and join the organization’s involvement with the juvenile courts. Volunteers also can assist by packing food and toiletry boxes, hosting awareness training and donating personal protective equipment, food, toiletries and gift cards.
To Learn More: Visit tabithashouseint.org or call 678-804-8823.