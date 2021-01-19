How You Can Help: Financial contributions give Tabitha’s House resources to provide escape services to victims of trafficking and abuse. Volunteers can support advocacy work on two statewide task force workgroups and join the organization’s involvement with the juvenile courts. Volunteers also can assist by packing food and toiletry boxes, hosting awareness training and donating personal protective equipment, food, toiletries and gift cards.

To Learn More: Visit tabithashouseint.org or call 678-804-8823.