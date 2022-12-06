Did you know: Students Without Mothers provides scholarships to qualifying low-income students? Students learn about the program through their high school, community organization, or word of mouth. Students who pursue a college degree or trade can receive $1,000 a year and can use the funds to cover expenses, such as books, food, or clothing. One hundred fifteen students have received financial support, consistent monthly coaching, and counseling.

Motto: Students Without Mothers’ motto is to empower students to help themselves.