History: In 2008, a group of Atlantans drew inspiration from a racial equity conference they attended in New Orleans. The group created an organization that advances racial equity by collaborating with community members, business organizations and government entities.
Did you know: Partnership for Southern Equity focuses on six areas to ensure racial equity and inclusion in all facets of life for people in the Atlanta area and beyond. Their work with partners on climate justice, economic and development inclusion, greenspace infrastructure, health equity, youth leadership and equity and inclusion training bring a shared vision into fruition.
Motto: The partnership’s mission is to advance policies and institutional actions that promote racial equity and shared prosperity for all in metro Atlanta and the American South.
How you can help: Financial donations give Partnership for Southern Equity resources to train more community leaders and organizations to include equity and inclusion in community development projects across the South. Learn about racial equity in your community and open dialogue with family and friends. Check out their social media pages to help spread the word.
To learn more: Visit psequity.org, email info@psequity.org.
Credit: spec
About the Author