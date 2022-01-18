Did you know: Partnership for Southern Equity focuses on six areas to ensure racial equity and inclusion in all facets of life for people in the Atlanta area and beyond. Their work with partners on climate justice, economic and development inclusion, greenspace infrastructure, health equity, youth leadership and equity and inclusion training bring a shared vision into fruition.

Motto: The partnership’s mission is to advance policies and institutional actions that promote racial equity and shared prosperity for all in metro Atlanta and the American South.