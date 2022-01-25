‘Honey Do’ business born out of pandemic still thriving

“I told Tony I had a list I couldn’t get to, and he said he’d do it all,” said Moreland. “He pressure-washed and stained my fence, he pressure-washed my driveway, and did some landscaping. He did an outstanding job. I told him it was better than I would have done, no doubt.”

It was in that moment when Rissley decided on his credo: “I promise to do as good a job, if not better, than your husband would have done!”

Caption Tony Rissley works on a project outside his Sugar Hill home. PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION.

Throughout the summer of 2020, Rissley completed countless honey-do lists. He hung curtain rods, landscaped, installed a basketball goal and even built a 52x12 foot bocce ball court.

“When the guy called and asked if I could do it, I said ‘yes, of course!’” said Rissley “Then I immediately went to Google to learn how to do it. A month later it was done, it was beautiful, and it looked like I’d been building bocce ball courts forever.”

As the months passed, the jobs became more detailed and required more skills. Rissley took on custom building projects and loved the new challenges.

“I converted two 100-year-old pianos into bars, then shared the photos on FB,” said Rissley. “People would message me, I had referrals, and calls. Everything spiraled quickly and the requests were great. I was asked to build shelves, custom bunk beds, even triple bunk beds, barn doors, a farmhouse style bed – I loved it.”

Often referred to as “Tony the Auction Guy” in his other business, Rissley, who maintains a long, full beard, decided to create a new persona: Tony the Bearded Builder.

Rissley’s dad never would have guessed his son would enjoy this kind of work.

“My very first project I remember is when a buddy and I wanted a basketball court,” said Rissley. “Dad showed me a spot, we dug it out, framed it out, dad bought a dump truck full of sand, he bought gravel, and rented a cement mixer. He told me, ‘Pour your own court and I’ll buy you a basketball hoop.’ So, I did. If we wanted something done, my parents would guide us and help with resources, but we had to figure it out and put the work in.”

There was always a renovation in his childhood home, recalled Rissley. His dad was constantly painting, building stairs, removing walls, and so on. Rissley vowed to one day make enough money to hire someone to do such jobs.

“But here I am, grateful that I paid attention to my dad all those years and that I learned from him,” said Rissley. “He always figured out a way to get it done, and that’s exactly what I’m doing now. I always figure it out.”

The gumption and diligence Rissley has shown in a time of uncertainty has been an inspiration.

“I told him he is the example of what society should have done through the pandemic,” said Moreland, of Buford. “He didn’t spend time complaining or waiting on a hand-out. He’s the example of how I want my kids to face adversity. He’s impacted a lot of folks; he’s learned a lot. He is the feel-good story, the silver-lining story from the pandemic. He’s the prototypical American dream, born in a time of chaos.”

Though his auction business is thriving once again, Rissley has no plans to hang up his toolbelt.

“The two businesses are a great balance for me,” said Rissley. “I have the opportunity to flex different creative muscles and I enjoy both jobs thoroughly. No day is the same and I love that. Different people, different locations, and, best of all, I’m self-sustainable. I can’t control what’s going on in the world, only what’s right in front of me, like how I make money. I make no room for negativity and always remember that what I put into this world is what I’ll get out of it.”