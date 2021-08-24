Did you know: Today, 300 growers from 15 ethnic groups can plant their favorite fruits, vegetables and herbs at one of 10 Global Growers Networks sites. At the community gardens, families can rent space for a nominal fee, which provides cost savings and a way to connect with their culture and the land. In addition, plot owners may receive training, workshops and resources, such as seeds and compost.

Its motto: Global Growers Network partners with people from diverse cultures to grow fresh food for their families and local marketplaces.