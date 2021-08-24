History: More than a decade ago, a group of refugee families from Eastern African countries wanted to grow familiar foods in a community garden. Their first plot of land near Clarkston was the start of a network of farm and garden growers from a culturally diverse group.
Did you know: Today, 300 growers from 15 ethnic groups can plant their favorite fruits, vegetables and herbs at one of 10 Global Growers Networks sites. At the community gardens, families can rent space for a nominal fee, which provides cost savings and a way to connect with their culture and the land. In addition, plot owners may receive training, workshops and resources, such as seeds and compost.
Its motto: Global Growers Network partners with people from diverse cultures to grow fresh food for their families and local marketplaces.
How you can help: Individuals or groups with a desire to play in the dirt can assist Global Growers Network with maintaining the land at one of their locations in DeKalb and Rockdale counties. One-time or monthly financial donations contribute to growing their network of families.
To learn more: Visit www.globalgrowers.org or email information@globalgrowers.org.