Did you know: Since 2000, more than 30,000 girls have met twice a week in schools, churches, parks and other community locations to discuss friendship, build connections, gain self-confidence, and prepare to run a 5k. For the Fall 2021 season, Girls on the Run provided financial assistance to 57% of the nearly 1,000 girls that participated in the program.

Motto: Its mission is to inspire girls to be joyful, healthy, and confident using a fun, experience-based curriculum that creatively integrates running.