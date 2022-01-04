History: In 2000, its inaugural year, Girls on the Run of Atlanta was off to a running start with three teams and 30 girls who met during a 10-week program to strengthen their physical, emotional and social skills.
Did you know: Since 2000, more than 30,000 girls have met twice a week in schools, churches, parks and other community locations to discuss friendship, build connections, gain self-confidence, and prepare to run a 5k. For the Fall 2021 season, Girls on the Run provided financial assistance to 57% of the nearly 1,000 girls that participated in the program.
Motto: Its mission is to inspire girls to be joyful, healthy, and confident using a fun, experience-based curriculum that creatively integrates running.
How you can help: Become a volunteer coach to work with girls during the fall or spring seasons. Girls on the Run is always in search of sites to host their program at no cost to the host. Financial donations assist with scholarships and other mission-critical needs.
To learn more: Visit www.girlsontherunatlanta.org or email info@girlsontherunatlanta.org.
About the Author