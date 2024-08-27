Decatur woman offers help to pet owners in crisis

“Our goal is to help people keep their pets when they need their comfort and companionship the most,” said the 42-year-old former social worker turned insurance underwriter. “We’re also keeping these pets out of our already overcrowded shelters.”

Growing up in Marietta, Means spent more than a decade as a social worker, helping unhoused people and even cofounding a nonprofit that provided them with beds. But her next mission was born out of a deeply personal concern.

One day, she had one of those moments many single people can relate to. What would happen to her three dogs and two cats if she became sick or injured? Or worse, what if she got hit with the cancer that runs in her family? How could anyone afford the thousands of dollars needed to care for pets during weeks or even months of recovery?

“I just fell in love with what I came up with, pet care ‘til the end and beyond,” Means said. “The idea became so consuming I didn’t have a choice but to start it. I couldn’t shake it from my spirit.”

In 2020, Means officially launched Transitions Pet Care, combining her passions for people and pets into a nonprofit that supports aging, injured and ill pet owners and their beloved animals.

Volunteers step in when owners can’t — walking dogs, changing cat litter, refilling food bowls, and covering vet care and supplies. If someone requires a lengthy hospital or rehab stay, the nonprofit arranges temporary foster homes for their beloved pets. And when a pet owner can no longer care for their pets or passes away, Means — trained in pet rescue — finds the animals new, loving homes.

One of the unique aspects of the program? There’s no time limit. Some pet owners have been receiving help for as long as the nonprofit has existed.

And it’s all free. Donations, including funds from the nonprofit’s annual Great Atlanta Dog Show, help cover expenses.

Since its launch, Means and her team of 12 volunteers have helped over 60 pets and their owners, making more than 1,500 pet care visits across Decatur and nearby neighborhoods in East Atlanta.

“We’re growing as more people hear about us,” Means said.

One person who heard about the nonprofit was 64-year-old John Wright from Decatur. Facing back surgery, Wright wasn’t sure what would happen to his 9-year-old boxer, Psi Phi. Though his caregiver agreed to stop by twice a day, Wright knew that wasn’t enough for the dog he gave boundless love and attention.

“I didn’t know what to do,” Wright said. “I needed help, and Psi Phi needed help. He couldn’t take care of himself.”

Wright reached out to Means. Even though she already has a house full with her own pets, Means made room for one more. Psi Phi stayed with her for a month while Wright recovered from surgery and rehab.

“The program is totally awesome, and Beverly is totally awesome,” Wright said. “Words can’t describe what she did for me.”

The volunteers, like Lois Gross and Holly Williams, are passionate pet lovers. Many work full-time but still clear their schedules to help out on weeknights and weekends. Gross, a retiree, devotes her weekdays to house calls.

Williams, who volunteered in animal rescue for 15 years, joined Transitions Pet Care last November. She’s helped two women in assisted living care for their pets. For Williams, it’s a small way to address the crisis of pet overpopulation and shelter overcrowding.

“We can’t rescue our way out of this crisis,” she said. “We have to find ways to reduce the number of pets going into shelters. Helping keep them with their people is one small way I can help do that.”

Gross also found a perfect fit with the nonprofit after retiring. She walks Baby, a Chihuahua mix, five days a week for the nonprofit’s first client, a man who suffered a stroke and then lost his wife/caregiver. Gross also takes care of his two domesticated cats and a few feral ones he’s taken in.

“Baby’s owner can get gruff sometimes, but we like each other. We care about each other,” Gross said.

It’s also a win-win, she said. “Baby gets her walks, and I get a great workout.”

The nonprofit’s big fundraiser is The Great Atlanta Dog Show, which is set for Nov. 17. Second Life thrift store in Avondale gives the organization a grant, which helps keep it going, as do contributions from individual donors.

Looking to the future, Means dreams of adding to the existing services. She would love to have a low-cost boarding facility with an adjoining vet clinic, giving pets a safe place to stay for months if needed.

“We’re still small, and we’re still growing, so I’m still waiting for the moment when we can say: This is going to be something big,” she said.

For more information, visit transitionspetcare.org or follow the group on Instagram @transitionspetcare

