History: To give high school students a better chance of making it to and through college, a few teachers at Towers High School stepped in to supplement existing school programs. In 2013, College AIM started as an after-school program.
Did you know: College AIM is now in three high schools supporting more than 1,000 students on their paths to and through college. Students in grades 9 through 11 attend workshops, and 12th-grade students receive one-on-one counseling. They learn the nuts and bolts of the college application process, such as selecting and applying for colleges, financial aid and scholarships, as well as academic and social support throughout college.
Motto: College AIM thoughtfully guides and fiercely supports incredible young people to and through college.
How you can help: Help a student from 11th grade through college completion by becoming a long-term mentor. Making a financial donation as an individual or corporate sponsor allows College AIM’s staff to continue supporting students on their paths through college.
To learn more: Visit collegeaim.org or email sam.aleinikoff@collegeaim.org or call 678-609-3463.
