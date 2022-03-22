Did you know: College AIM is now in three high schools supporting more than 1,000 students on their paths to and through college. Students in grades 9 through 11 attend workshops, and 12th-grade students receive one-on-one counseling. They learn the nuts and bolts of the college application process, such as selecting and applying for colleges, financial aid and scholarships, as well as academic and social support throughout college.

Motto: College AIM thoughtfully guides and fiercely supports incredible young people to and through college.