“Reform your body. Reclaim your mind.”
That’s the slogan for Reformology Pilates Studio in Avondale Estates, a new venture by 49-year-old Stephanie Dietrich. But these aren’t just words to her; they represent her path of tragedy and growth.
Pilates helped Dietrich following the sudden loss of her husband. With Reformology, she hopes to foster a culture of healing, strength and self-care for anybody at any point in their wellness journey.
“Reformology is about more than movement — it’s about mental health, emotional recovery and reclaiming your power,” she said. “This studio is my love letter to anyone who’s had to start over — and proof that it’s never too late to reinvent yourself.”
The facility offers classes that provide a “blend of classical and contemporary Pilates, trauma-informed teaching and a focus on healing from the inside out,” she said. Offerings include group classes and private sessions, personalized support, and movement programs for balance, mobility and strength.
While classes have been offered in a soft launch since May 15, the studio will hold a grand opening event Friday at 4 p.m. Guests can meet Dietrich and the instructors, and tour the facility.
Pivoting after personal loss
The only child of Romanian parents who fled communism, Dietrich was born in Atlanta and graduated Midtown (formerly Grady) High School and Georgia Tech’s College of Architecture. She spent over two decades as an environmental graphic designer and has experience in real estate construction and development.
But 2016 brought tragedy when, while she was recovering from back surgery, Dietrich’s husband unexpectedly died, leaving her a single mom of two young children, ages 1 and 3 at the time.
Dietrich’s healing process brought her to therapy and, eventually, Pilates.
“Pilates helped me rebuild my life,” Dietrich said. “It wasn’t just physical healing — it gave me mental and emotional strength when I felt completely broken.”
This inspired Dietrich to establish Reformology as “a sanctuary for personal transformation, grounded in science, community and compassion,” she said.
‘Working through my grief to find purpose’
Amid her healing journey, Dietrich found Pilates as a way to “take care of myself and to work through it.”
Not only did building core strength help take stress off her back — literally — but Pilates also brought inner balance.
“There’s mindful movement in all Pilates,” Dietrich said.
The soft launch period has meant a lot of trying things to “see what does work and what doesn’t work,” Dietrich said.
Dietrich said she has tried to accommodate requests from early clients for things like class times and senior-focused classes.
Launching amid uncertain economic times has brought some of its own obstacles. Shipping costs more than double the cost of some of the equipment Dietrich has ordered.
“It’s taking things day by day,” she said. “At some point, you have to take the risk of believing that it will all pay off.”
Dietrich said Avondale Estates has been supportive of bringing in new businesses like Reformology. Avondale Estates Mayor Jonathan Elmore and other local officials are expected at Friday’s grand opening.
Dietrich said what she wants most out of her studio is for people to feel welcomed and find “a place to retreat” in a no-pressure environment.
“We’re here to meet you where you are, and we’re here for the whole person,” Dietrich said.
AJC Her+Story is a new series in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution highlighting women founders, creators, executives and professionals. AJC Her+Story is about building a community. Know someone the AJC should feature in AJC Her+Story? Email us at herstory@ajc.com with your suggestions. Check out all of our AJC Her+Story coverage at www.ajc.com/herstory.
