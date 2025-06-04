Seated behind her executive desk Tuesday afternoon, 47-year-old Jones-Harrell explained her goals for the department she has run on an interim basis since March 3. In February, former Chief Scott Hamilton resigned after 2½ years on the job.

An hour later in a courtroom packed with her family, friends, local police chiefs, district attorneys and officers from various agencies, Jones-Harrell was sworn in as chief. Pastor Tracey Harris, an investigator with the Cobb district attorney’s office, sang a gospel song accompanied by a small band before the new chief took her oath.

“I love the city of Austell,” Jones-Harrell said. “It’s because of the close-knit community filled with passionate individuals who are committed to ensuring the peace of our community is upheld.”

A native of Huntsville, Alabama, Jones-Harrell said she initially planned to become a defense attorney. She attended Jacksonville State University, where she was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority and majored in criminal justice.

But before she graduated, Jones-Harrell was recruited to be part of a program created by former President Bill Clinton. If she became a police officer in Georgia and committed to five years of service, all of her college debt would be paid. It was a deal she couldn’t pass up.

After attending the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth, Jones-Harrell was hired to work at the College Park Police Department. Quickly, she learned how much she liked the work.

“I immediately just gravitated to it and just soaked it in,” she said. “It just seemed like it was just natural, just a calling.”

Jones-Harrell said she understood and could interpret laws, and she had a keen eye for putting pieces together to solve cases. She loved interacting with people and wanted to help victims.

But as a 22-year-old police officer, Jones-Harrell says she looked even younger.

“Are you old enough to even be a cop?” she would get asked when she stopped suspected traffic violators.

She was definitely old enough to wear the badge. And being a woman in a male-dominated career meant Jones-Harrell had even more to prove.

She didn’t back down.

In 2013, after 13 years in College Park, Jones-Harrell moved to the Brookhaven Police Department, which was just getting started after becoming a city in DeKalb County. She was a sergeant before being promoted to lieutenant a year later and then a major.

Jones-Harrell joined Austell’s department as a deputy chief in August 2022. It has been a goal for the department to become accredited by the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police, or GACP. And it is now the new chief’s priority.

“Austell has never been certified, so this is going to be a huge deal,” she said. “It gives us some formality. It gives us some structure and holds us accountable. It gives us some discipline.”

Prior to her arrival, the Austell department was led by Bob Starrett for more than 25 years. In December 2021, Starrett resigned during a GBI investigation into the agency’s K-9 unit, the city said at the time. Former Deputy Chief Natalie Poulk served temporarily as the agency’s interim chief before Hamilton became chief.

When Jones-Harrell joined the department, she brought with her goals of solid community policing and keeping citizens safe. The department always is working to continue building relationships with neighboring agencies, she said.

Jones-Harrell has a message for those in her community.

“I think the biggest thing about me is that there is no hidden agenda. What you see is what you get,” she said. “I’m genuine, I’m sincere. I’m open. But I won’t skirt away from the truth.”

Another goal in her new role is bringing more women into the field. She said she would like to start a mentoring program specifically for girls to help build their confidence. It would be a way to introduce them to law enforcement in a positive light, she said.

“We don’t have to keep doing things the same way,” Jones-Harrell said. “I’m all about stepping outside of the box.”

And as the mother of two boys, ages 9 and 18, it would give Jones-Harrell a chance to do something different with her badge.

Her sons sat alongside her parents Tuesday, watching as Jones-Harrell made history. Gina Hawkins, assistant chief deputy with the Cobb sheriff’s office, gave remarks before Cobb Judge Kellie Hill administered the oath to the new chief.

Then, Jones-Harrell took the microphone. She thanked God, her parents, along with the mayor, the council and her staff for trusting her leadership. She also mentioned her boys.

“Preston and Chance, y’all know you are my heart, the apple of my eye,” she said. “Everything I do, I do for you.”

The swearing-in ceremony was a celebration of Austell’s new chief. Now, Jones-Harrell says she’s ready to work.

“The city of Austell feels like family to me,” she said. “It is my second home.”