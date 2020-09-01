History: Founded in 2009, Wholesome Wave Georgia works with 68 farmer’s markets and community partners to help food insecure Georgians shop for local fruits and vegetables and receive nutrition education.
Did You Know: Three flagship programs, Georgia Fresh For Less, Georgia SNAP Connection, and Georgia Food For Health focus on educating and assisting food insecure Georgians. SNAP recipients can purchase twice as much fresh food at partner farmer’s markets when paying with their benefits debit card.
Motto: The nonprofit’s mission is to give access and awareness of healthy food choices for all Georgians in need through local farmers and community partners.
How You Can Help: Attend the upcoming virtual fall fundraiser, “Southern Chefs Potluck.” In the spirit of a food variety show, this live-stream event takes place on Oct. 11 (go to wholesomewavegeorgia.org for more information). Financial contributions go a long way in supporting their programs; for example, an $11 donation helps one household navigate the process of applying for SNAP benefits.
To Learn More: Visit wholesomewavegeorgia.org or sign up for the monthly newsletter at wholesomewavegeorgia.org/contact.