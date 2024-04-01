The best April Fools’ Day pranks from Atlanta restaurants

If you were scrolling through social media today, you may have stumbled across a few shocking new menu items or announcements that made you scratch your head. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution dining team fell victim to a few expertly photoshopped pranks, but we soon learned not to trust anything on April 1.
Here are the eight best Atlanta restaurant “gotchas” that made us do a double take:
8. Play bonbon roulette at Flaky Not Flaky with exciting new flavors like kimchi and liver and onions.
7. Atlanta will never have enough parking, but this is a good start from Fox Bros Bar-B-Q.
6. The Beltline’s Northwest trail received a fantastical facelift, courtesy of Fire Maker Brewing Co. and a little help from generative AI.
5. Not as Famous Cookie Company rolled out some cookies you won’t feel bad about eating.
4. Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop skincare line doesn’t hold a candle to Piece of Cake’s anti-aging cream cheese.
3. Finca to Filter’s first go at a summer coffee menu had some interesting surprises — the Cheez-It and beef jerky combo looks especially delicious — but have no fear; they’ll be back later this month with a real summer menu.
2. Talat Market’s announcement had us reaching for the phone to give co-owners/chefs Parnass Savang and Rod Lassiter a call so we could be first to report this scoop.
1. Rebel Teahouse took it back to prehistoric times.
And a shoutout to Tio Lucho’s, whose take on fried cuy would have surely been delicious.
