The best April Fools’ Day pranks from Atlanta restaurants

The Lemon Pepper Latter from Finca to Filter's April Fools' Day menu on Instagram.

15 minutes ago

If you were scrolling through social media today, you may have stumbled across a few shocking new menu items or announcements that made you scratch your head. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution dining team fell victim to a few expertly photoshopped pranks, but we soon learned not to trust anything on April 1.

Here are the eight best Atlanta restaurant “gotchas” that made us do a double take:

8. Play bonbon roulette at Flaky Not Flaky with exciting new flavors like kimchi and liver and onions.

7. Atlanta will never have enough parking, but this is a good start from Fox Bros Bar-B-Q.

6. The Beltline’s Northwest trail received a fantastical facelift, courtesy of Fire Maker Brewing Co. and a little help from generative AI.

5. Not as Famous Cookie Company rolled out some cookies you won’t feel bad about eating.

4. Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop skincare line doesn’t hold a candle to Piece of Cake’s anti-aging cream cheese.

3. Finca to Filter’s first go at a summer coffee menu had some interesting surprises — the Cheez-It and beef jerky combo looks especially delicious — but have no fear; they’ll be back later this month with a real summer menu.

2. Talat Market’s announcement had us reaching for the phone to give co-owners/chefs Parnass Savang and Rod Lassiter a call so we could be first to report this scoop.

1. Rebel Teahouse took it back to prehistoric times.

And a shoutout to Tio Lucho’s, whose take on fried cuy would have surely been delicious.

