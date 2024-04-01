The best April Fools’ Day pranks from Atlanta restaurants

If you were scrolling through social media today, you may have stumbled across a few shocking new menu items or announcements that made you scratch your head. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution dining team fell victim to a few expertly photoshopped pranks, but we soon learned not to trust anything on April 1.

Here are the eight best Atlanta restaurant “gotchas” that made us do a double take:

8. Play bonbon roulette at Flaky Not Flaky with exciting new flavors like kimchi and liver and onions.