Stock Up: 3 suggestions for your grocery list

You might want to add these items to your grocery shopping list.
Dried beans with seasonings
Camellia Brand of New Orleans, which has been around more than 100 years, sells nearly 20 varieties of dried beans. This year, the company introduced a convenient package intended for smaller households. Red-bean and white-bean versions of Camellia’s Beans for 2 are available, with either New Orleans-style or Cajun-style seasonings. Included are directions for cooking on a stovetop or with a multi-cooker, such as an Instant Pot. You can add sausage, ham, seafood or chicken to make a heartier meal, and definitely cook a pot of rice as well, for a satisfying Louisiana supper.
$2.49-$3.99 per 6.6-ounce package. Available at Walmarts on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Gresham Road, Publix, Amazon and camelliabrand.com/product-category/beans-for-2.
Credit: Handout
Credit: Handout
New mayonnaise-based sauces
New Orleans-based Blue Plate has released two new mayonnaise-based sauces: Creole-style tartar and creamy cocktail, in handy squeeze bottles that are perfect for fall tailgates and picnic suppers. We served both with a platter of fried fish fillets and shrimp and even those who prefer ketchup-based cocktail sauce found they really enjoyed this version, with its extra horseradish kick. The tartar sauce is a classic combination of mayonnaise and dill pickles, along with Creole mustard and seasoning.
$4.73 per 12-ounce jar. Available at Walmart and blueplatemayo.com.
Credit: Handout
Credit: Handout
Vegan gluten-free cookies
Carolyn Haeler founded New Jersey-based Mightylicious Cookies after she was diagnosed with celiac disease and couldn’t find satisfying gluten-free cookies. She developed a vegan version of her grandmother’s oatmeal coconut recipe and now offers seven varieties, including several chocolate chip and oatmeal options as well as shortbread and peanut butter. The vegan oatmeal coconut cookie remains her bestseller. The cookies, packaged in sets of three, are great for tucking into lunch boxes. The cookies have distinctive textures, ranging from crisp double Dutch chocolate chip to moist salted peanut butter. (Those might have been our favorites.) The cookies are kosher as well.
$7.99 per 6.5-ounce package of nine cookies. Available at Walmart, Whole Foods, Costco and mightylicious.com.
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author