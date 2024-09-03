STOCK UP

Stock Up: 3 suggestions for your grocery list

Dried beans with seasonings. (Courtesy of Camellia Brand)

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Dried beans with seasonings. (Courtesy of Camellia Brand)
By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
18 minutes ago

You might want to add these items to your grocery shopping list.

Dried beans with seasonings

Camellia Brand of New Orleans, which has been around more than 100 years, sells nearly 20 varieties of dried beans. This year, the company introduced a convenient package intended for smaller households. Red-bean and white-bean versions of Camellia’s Beans for 2 are available, with either New Orleans-style or Cajun-style seasonings. Included are directions for cooking on a stovetop or with a multi-cooker, such as an Instant Pot. You can add sausage, ham, seafood or chicken to make a heartier meal, and definitely cook a pot of rice as well, for a satisfying Louisiana supper.

$2.49-$3.99 per 6.6-ounce package. Available at Walmarts on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Gresham Road, Publix, Amazon and camelliabrand.com/product-category/beans-for-2.

New mayonnaise-based sauces. (Courtesy of Blue Plate)

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

New mayonnaise-based sauces

New Orleans-based Blue Plate has released two new mayonnaise-based sauces: Creole-style tartar and creamy cocktail, in handy squeeze bottles that are perfect for fall tailgates and picnic suppers. We served both with a platter of fried fish fillets and shrimp and even those who prefer ketchup-based cocktail sauce found they really enjoyed this version, with its extra horseradish kick. The tartar sauce is a classic combination of mayonnaise and dill pickles, along with Creole mustard and seasoning.

$4.73 per 12-ounce jar. Available at Walmart and blueplatemayo.com.

Vegan gluten-free cookies. (Courtesy of Mightylicious)

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

Vegan gluten-free cookies

Carolyn Haeler founded New Jersey-based Mightylicious Cookies after she was diagnosed with celiac disease and couldn’t find satisfying gluten-free cookies. She developed a vegan version of her grandmother’s oatmeal coconut recipe and now offers seven varieties, including several chocolate chip and oatmeal options as well as shortbread and peanut butter. The vegan oatmeal coconut cookie remains her bestseller. The cookies, packaged in sets of three, are great for tucking into lunch boxes. The cookies have distinctive textures, ranging from crisp double Dutch chocolate chip to moist salted peanut butter. (Those might have been our favorites.) The cookies are kosher as well.

$7.99 per 6.5-ounce package of nine cookies. Available at Walmart, Whole Foods, Costco and mightylicious.com.

About the Author

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

