Bold and toothsome collard greens pair well with tangy, sweet tomato and creamy, rich Parmesan cheese in this multi-layered dish. These three ingredients harness the power of umami to combine for a side dish or vegetable-forward entree greater than the sum of its parts. It’s food science in action, folks!

Parmesan rind is the backbone of this dish, and not all Parmesan is the same. Parmigiano-Reggiano is a cow’s milk cheese from Italy often called the “King of Cheeses.” Parmigiano-Reggiano has Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) status that identifies a product as originating from a certain region, area or, in some exceptional cases, a country, whose quality or characteristics are due to the particular geographical environment or production process.

Parmigiano-Reggiano has its mark of authenticity tattooed on the rind of the cheese wheel. The rind is thick and tough, but full of flavor. Although the craftsmanship is undeniable, Parmigiano-Reggiano is expensive; use the rind for zero-waste cooking.

You can purchase Parmigiano-Reggiano rinds at some markets, and be certain to save your own. (You can also use a domestic cheese rind for a similar effect, but the flavor will not be as intense and rich.) Tuck the rinds in a freezer-safe bag so you’ll have one at the ready for a hearty, wholesome and healthy dish like these collard greens with Parmesan tomato gravy.

Explore More Good and Good for You recipes

Collard Greens with Tomato Parmesan Gravy

The bags of pre-chopped collard greens in the produce department are handy for preparing a quick side dish or vegetable-rich supper. Use the best quality crushed tomatoes for an optimal balance of sour, salty and sweet. Topping the collard greens with freshly grated cheese before serving is the crowning glory.

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.