BreakingNews
Norfolk Southern replaces chief operating officer
Food & Dining

RECIPE: Cheese rind transforms collards into savory Italian supper

Collard Greens with Tomato Parmesan Gravy. (Virginia Willis for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Virginia Willis

Credit: Virginia Willis

Collard Greens with Tomato Parmesan Gravy. (Virginia Willis for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By Virginia Willis – For the AJC
34 minutes ago

Bold and toothsome collard greens pair well with tangy, sweet tomato and creamy, rich Parmesan cheese in this multi-layered dish. These three ingredients harness the power of umami to combine for a side dish or vegetable-forward entree greater than the sum of its parts. It’s food science in action, folks!

Parmesan rind is the backbone of this dish, and not all Parmesan is the same. Parmigiano-Reggiano is a cow’s milk cheese from Italy often called the “King of Cheeses.” Parmigiano-Reggiano has Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) status that identifies a product as originating from a certain region, area or, in some exceptional cases, a country, whose quality or characteristics are due to the particular geographical environment or production process.

Parmigiano-Reggiano has its mark of authenticity tattooed on the rind of the cheese wheel. The rind is thick and tough, but full of flavor. Although the craftsmanship is undeniable, Parmigiano-Reggiano is expensive; use the rind for zero-waste cooking.

You can purchase Parmigiano-Reggiano rinds at some markets, and be certain to save your own. (You can also use a domestic cheese rind for a similar effect, but the flavor will not be as intense and rich.) Tuck the rinds in a freezer-safe bag so you’ll have one at the ready for a hearty, wholesome and healthy dish like these collard greens with Parmesan tomato gravy.

ExploreMore Good and Good for You recipes

Collard Greens with Tomato Parmesan Gravy

The bags of pre-chopped collard greens in the produce department are handy for preparing a quick side dish or vegetable-rich supper. Use the best quality crushed tomatoes for an optimal balance of sour, salty and sweet. Topping the collard greens with freshly grated cheese before serving is the crowning glory.

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Georgia’s Medicaid work requirements costs millions, despite low enrollment

Credit: Miguel Martinez

BREAKING
Norfolk Southern replaces chief operating officer
18m ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
‘Fake’ Colton Moore warns Georgia lawmakers on dangers of AI
2h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

AM ATL
An execution approaches

Credit: Courtesy photo

AM ATL
An execution approaches

Credit: Courtesy

OPINION: My child isn’t welcome at summer camp
The Latest

Credit: Krista Slater

Raise a glass to Women’s History Month with female-run Mijenta tequila
4m ago
Cookbook review: Homey Taiwanese flavors for every kitchen
1h ago
Broken Oak BBQ pops up in metro Atlanta with smoked meats and rotating sides
Featured

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Major Cobb road closes near Dobbins base for 2 months
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta
Georgia gems: 5 unmissable stops along the Blue Ridge Mountains
INGREDIENTS
INSTRUCTIONS
NUTRITION
Servings:
Ingredients:
    Instructions: