Lesser-known cut is a tender, juicy treat in Chamblee

Dish of the Week: Wagyu coulotte steak from the Alden
You can get Chatel Farms wagyu coulotte steak at the Alden.

Credit: Angela Hansberger

Credit: Angela Hansberger

You can get Chatel Farms wagyu coulotte steak at the Alden. Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
By Angela Hansberger – For the AJC
10 minutes ago

The food at the Alden often arrives sprinkled or flanked with flowers and foams as artfully curated as a painting, but chef Jared Hucks also cooks a mighty fine steak.

Attuned to local, sustainable sources, Hucks uses a lesser-known but delectable coulotte cut of wagyu beef from Chatel Farms in Reidsville. He lightly cures the firm (but no less tender) cut with salt. If you are seated at the chef’s counter, you can watch him pan-roast the meat, basting with butter, garlic and herbs until it is medium-rare. He slices and plates it alongside roasted mushrooms and purees of celeriac and carrot. His signature black onion jam — made from burnt, caramelized alliums — adds a sweet, savory punch.

The prettily plated meat is remarkably tender and juicy. It’s not Flintstone-ian in size but is enough to relish the flavor. Red wine jelly, reduced from cabernet and thickened with a plant-based stabilizer, adds a slick, robust accent. The dish is available a la carte and on the tasting menu.

The Alden. 5070 Peachtree Blvd., Chamblee. 678-395-6982, thealdenrestaurant.com

About the Author

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

